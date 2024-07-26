Stonebwoy Welcomes Nana Aba Anamoah To His Graduation Party With Many Hugs
- Stonebwoy has earned a new academic milestone after graduating from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration
- The musician's family and close friends, including Nana Aba Anamoah, gathered for a celebratory lunch after his GIMPA graduation
- The media personality couldn't hide her pride as she met the new degree holder for the first time
2024 has been a year of accomplishments for Stonebwoy, from winning the 2024 TGMA Artiste of the Year to becoming a degree holder.
The Ghanaian musician who cut short his first attempt at getting a degree at UPSA to focus on his music returned to school in 2021.
He graduated with a second-class upper after three years of studying Public Administration at GIMPA.
Nana Aba Anamoah eulogises Stonebwoy
On July 26, the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration unveiled its 24th congregation of scholars, including Stonebwoy.
Close friends and family members gathered at a cerebral gathering to share in the Bhim Nation boss's excitement.
Seasoned media executive Nana Aba Anamoah joined the party. The two stars gave each other several warm hugs as they relished the proud moment.
Before that, Nana Aba Anamoah joined numerous Ghanaians in singing Stonebwoy's praises online. She said,
Huge congratulations on getting your degree @stonebwoy. That’s an epic achievement! You’ve been rocking the music scene and now you’ve crushed it academically too. I can’t wait to see how this new chapter will amplify your already amazing talent.
Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy's academic milestone
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's graduation moments.
luxury.aesthetic.clinic noted:
"This is beautiful to watch. Congratulations our star man 🙌"
sam_hking remarked:
"All of stars are intelligent and even do well than most the students who have time to study."
sir_yaw_ commented:
"Oh chale.. congrats! The other guy will be out there shouting."
Stonebwoy's sisters present graduation gift
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's sisters had gifted him a painting at his graduation party, which they said symbolised him as a tree with the branches being the many lives he has touched.
Stonebwoy, impressed by his family's gesture, hailed his sisters, especially the older one, for bearing the responsibility of their late mother.
