Australia Lists 4 Types of Parents Eligible for Subclass 870 Sponsored Visa
- Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed four distinct parent categories qualify for the subclass 870 sponsored parent temporary visa
- The visa removes two major barriers that typically block parents from other Australian visa pathways, making it more accessible
- All applicants must be at least 18 years old and must be sponsored by an Australian-based person to be eligible
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Australia has clarified which parents can apply for its subclass 870 sponsored parent temporary visa, naming four qualifying categories and removing two conditions that have historically made similar pathways difficult to access.
According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the visa is open to:
- Biological parents
- Legal parents (including adoptive parents)
- Step-parents
- Parents-in-law of the sponsoring individual, referred to as the Parent Sponsor
Every applicant must also be at least 18 years of age.
What sets Australia's Subclass 870 visa apart
Two requirements that apply to other parent visa categories are notably absent here. The balance of family test, which ordinarily requires that at least half of an applicant's children reside permanently in Australia before they can qualify, does not apply to this visa. This condition has long been a stumbling block for parents whose children are spread across different countries, effectively disqualifying them from other visa streams.
The Assurance of Support requirement is also waived. Under many other visa categories, sponsors must provide a financial guarantee that the government can access should the visa holder claim certain social security payments. Its removal under this pathway considerably reduces the administrative and financial burden on eligible families.
Australia: How the sponsorship model works
The subclass 870 visa operates on a sponsorship-based structure, meaning an applicant's eligibility is tied directly to their relationship with an Australian-based sponsor. The four recognised categories cover a wide range of family arrangements, from biological and adoptive relationships to blended and in-law connections, signalling an inclusive definition of what qualifies as a parental relationship for the purposes of this visa.
Together, these provisions create a more straightforward route for parents who may not have met the thresholds required under other parent visa options available in Australia.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh