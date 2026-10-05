Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed four distinct parent categories qualify for the subclass 870 sponsored parent temporary visa

The visa removes two major barriers that typically block parents from other Australian visa pathways, making it more accessible

All applicants must be at least 18 years old and must be sponsored by an Australian-based person to be eligible

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Australia has clarified which parents can apply for its subclass 870 sponsored parent temporary visa, naming four qualifying categories and removing two conditions that have historically made similar pathways difficult to access.

Australia announces eligible parents for a sponsored parent visa. Photo credit: @albomp

Source: Getty Images

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the visa is open to:

Biological parents Legal parents (including adoptive parents) Step-parents Parents-in-law of the sponsoring individual, referred to as the Parent Sponsor

Every applicant must also be at least 18 years of age.

What sets Australia's Subclass 870 visa apart

Two requirements that apply to other parent visa categories are notably absent here. The balance of family test, which ordinarily requires that at least half of an applicant's children reside permanently in Australia before they can qualify, does not apply to this visa. This condition has long been a stumbling block for parents whose children are spread across different countries, effectively disqualifying them from other visa streams.

The Assurance of Support requirement is also waived. Under many other visa categories, sponsors must provide a financial guarantee that the government can access should the visa holder claim certain social security payments. Its removal under this pathway considerably reduces the administrative and financial burden on eligible families.

Australia: How the sponsorship model works

The subclass 870 visa operates on a sponsorship-based structure, meaning an applicant's eligibility is tied directly to their relationship with an Australian-based sponsor. The four recognised categories cover a wide range of family arrangements, from biological and adoptive relationships to blended and in-law connections, signalling an inclusive definition of what qualifies as a parental relationship for the purposes of this visa.

Together, these provisions create a more straightforward route for parents who may not have met the thresholds required under other parent visa options available in Australia.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh