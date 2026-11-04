Australia's Electronic Travel Authority is open only to passport holders from a specific list of 34 countries and territories

The ETA comes with several conditions that applicants must meet, including health, character, and financial requirements

African countries are not included on the list of nations eligible for the Australian ETA shared by the Department of Home Affairs

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Australia has confirmed that no African country qualifies for its Electronic Travel Authority (ETA), after the Department of Home Affairs published the full list of nations whose citizens can use the streamlined entry route in place of a standard visitor visa.

The official immigration website lists exactly 34 countries and territories as ETA-eligible. Citizens of any nation outside that group are required to apply through the standard Visitor visa process, formally classified as the subclass 600.

Australia’s ETA is limited to passport holders from 34 countries and territories, with no African nations eligible. Image credit: Fairfax Media, alex_ugalek/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Which countries qualify for Australia's ETA

The 34 eligible countries and territories are: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong (SAR of China), Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Monaco, Norway, Portugal, the Republic of San Marino, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (excluding official or diplomatic passports), the Netherlands, the United Kingdom (British Citizen and British National Overseas), the United States of America, and Vatican City.

The list comprises predominantly European nations alongside a selection of Asian and North American countries. No country from Africa, South America, the Middle East, or most of Asia appears on the list.

Conditions attached to Australia's ETA

Obtaining an ETA is not automatic even for holders of qualifying passports. Applicants must satisfy several requirements set out by the Department of Home Affairs.

Travellers must demonstrate a genuine intent to stay temporarily and comply with any conditions attached to the authority. Health and character requirements also apply. Applicants with a criminal conviction recorded in any country are specifically directed away from the ETA process and must instead apply for a Visitor visa, providing relevant documentation relating to those convictions.

Financial obligations form another condition. Where an applicant or any of their family members owes money to the Australian government, those outstanding debts must be cleared or formal repayment arrangements must be in place before an ETA can be issued.

A separate provision covers applicants under 18, allowing the government to withhold an ETA in any case where granting it is judged not to be in the child's best interests.

Dual passport holders face an additional requirement: all passports must be declared during the application process, with full details provided for each. Australian citizens holding a passport from one of the 34 eligible countries are not permitted to apply, as they already hold automatic right of entry as nationals.

The Department of Home Affairs also warned that any ETA granted on the basis of false or misleading information is liable to be cancelled retrospectively.

Australia releases checklist for visa-free foreign airport layovers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had confirmed that foreign nationals from 70 countries may transit through its airports without obtaining a visa.

The arrangement allows qualifying travellers to pass through the country on their way to another destination without going through the standard visa application process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh