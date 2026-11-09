Jobs and Skills Australia released its 2026 Occupation Shortages List, identifying 279 roles where worker demand outpaces supply

The shortage occupations are heavily concentrated in construction, health, engineering, and early childhood education sectors

A new analysis identified three key drivers behind the shortages, pointing to gaps in training, candidate suitability, and worker retention

Jobs and Skills Australia has published its 2026 Occupation Shortages List (OSL), identifying 279 occupations across the country where employers cannot find enough workers to fill available positions.

Australia releases 2026 list of occupations in shortage. Photo credit: The Australian.

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The figure represents 27% of all roles assessed in the annual review, which covers more than 1,000 occupations across the Australian labour market. The result continues a gradual easing of pressure from the peak of 36% recorded in 2023 and the 29% reported in 2025.

How Australia Identifies Occupation Shortages

The OSL is produced through a three-stage process: statistical modelling, manual verification, and feedback from stakeholders and government agencies. The combined approach is designed to ensure the final list reflects genuine conditions on the ground rather than purely theoretical projections.

Technicians and Trades Workers alongside Professionals together accounted for 90% of the occupations identified as being in shortage. The affected roles are largely found in construction, engineering, electrotechnology and telecommunications trades, healthcare, early childhood education, and several engineering and science disciplines.

3 Key Drivers Behind the Shortfalls

Alongside the OSL, Jobs and Skills Australia released its Occupation Shortage Drivers (OSD) analysis, which examines the causes behind the shortfalls rather than simply listing the affected roles.

Three distinct drivers were identified. The first is an education and training gap, which arises when the number of qualified workers coming through training programmes and completing their studies is simply insufficient to meet labour market demand. The second is a suitability gap, where enough qualified candidates exist in number but employers find that applicants lack the practical work experience or employability skills the roles require. The third is a retention gap, where businesses struggle to hold onto existing staff due to factors such as low wages, difficult working conditions, or workers progressing into more senior positions, leaving employers in a cycle of continuous recruitment.

The 2026 OSD findings show that the suitability gap and the education and training gap ranked as the two most common primary drivers of shortage, with retention concerns placing third. Jobs and Skills Australia noted that this pattern points to limitations in both the capability and overall capacity of the available labour pool as the central challenge for Australian employers.

Retention difficulties, where present, were found to be concentrated among Technicians and Trades Workers in sectors including food and hospitality, automotive, and construction.

The full 2026 OSL Key Findings Report and the complete OSD Report are both available through Jobs and Skills Australia for those seeking a deeper look at the methodology, data sources, and results for individual occupations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh