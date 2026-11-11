The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs outlined 8 categories of foreigners who may qualify for citizenship by conferral

The categories cover a wide range of applicants, from permanent residents of different age groups to stateless persons born on Australian soil

Being listed in an eligible category is only the first step, as authorities assess each application individually against additional criteria

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published guidance identifying eight distinct categories of foreigners who may be eligible to apply for Australian citizenship through conferral, one of the most common pathways to becoming a citizen.

Australia publishes guidance on citizenship by conferral. Photo credit: Fortune.

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Conferral is a separate route from citizenship by descent or adoption, and the eight categories outlined on the Department's official page are designed to reflect the varied circumstances of applicants from different backgrounds.

Australia's 8 categories for citizenship by conferral

The broadest category covers permanent residents aged 18 to 59, including New Zealand citizens holding a Special Category (subclass 444) visa. This group also extends to children aged 15 or younger applying alongside a responsible parent, Commonwealth Child Migration Scheme migrants, and refugees or humanitarian migrants within that age range.

A second category mirrors the first but applies to permanent residents aged 60 and over. Children aged 15 or younger who apply independently, without being included in a parent's application, form their own category, as do permanent residents aged 16 or 17 who choose to apply on their own.

Two further categories address more specific circumstances. One covers children whose parent lost Australian citizenship under particular conditions and who are now seeking citizenship through conferral as a result. Another applies to individuals born in Papua before the country's independence from Australia in 1975, provided they had a parent born in present-day Australia.

The remaining two categories accommodate people who face distinct barriers or situations. Persons with a medical condition or disability that prevents them from completing the standard citizenship test may apply under a dedicated category that recognises not all routes are equally accessible. Finally, individuals born on Australian soil who hold no citizenship in any country, rendering them stateless, are also eligible to apply.

Category alone doesn't guarantee Australia's approval

Falling within one of the eight categories does not make approval automatic. The Department makes clear that belonging to a listed category simply confirms a person may be considered for citizenship by conferral; each application is still assessed individually on its own merits.

Applicants must also satisfy all other eligibility requirements set out under Australian law, which apply regardless of which category a person falls under. Those who do not meet those additional conditions may still have their application refused, even if their circumstances align with a recognised category.

Australia: Types of parents eligible for sponsored visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia had confirmed four distinct parent categories qualify for the subclass 870 sponsored parent temporary visa.

The visa removes two major barriers that typically block parents from other Australian visa pathways, making it more accessible.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old and must be sponsored by an Australian-based person to be eligible.

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Source: YEN.com.gh