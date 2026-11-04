The Australian Passport Office has published its full list of requirements applicants must meet before a passport can be issued in 2026

First -time applicants must present an original cardinal document alongside evidence of identity in the community such as a driver's licence

All applicants aged 16 and above are required to attend lodgement in person for a face-to-photo verification by an officer

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Australian Passport Office (APO), operating under the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, has detailed the conditions applicants must satisfy to obtain an Australian passport this year.

The Australian Passport Office has published its full list of requirements applicants must meet before a passport can be issued in 2026. Credit: Alex Wong/ PATRICK T. FALLON

Source: Getty Images

The APO requires every application to be submitted on an approved form and lodged in person, either at a participating Australia Post outlet or at an Australian diplomatic mission or consulate overseas.

Applications can be completed online and printed before submission, though hardcopy forms are also available on request at accredited Australia Post branches.

Each state and territory capital city has a dedicated Passport Office for urgent applications in compelling or compassionate circumstances, accessible by appointment only.

Documents Required for an Australian Passport

The list of supporting documents applicants must bring is extensive.

First-time adult applicants are required to present their original cardinal document, which is the first official record of their identity issued by a Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages or the Department of Home Affairs.

Original copies of any additional documents needed to verify current personal details, including full name, date of birth, place of birth and gender, must also be submitted.

Adult first-time applicants are further required to provide Personal Identity Documents, such as a driver's licence or bank card, as evidence of their identity in the community.

A referee who has known the applicant for a minimum of 12 months must be nominated to confirm identity.

For child applications, the lodging parent's Personal Identity Documents are accepted in place of a referee, and written consent from all persons with parental responsibility must be included, unless an Australian court order permitting international travel is provided instead.

Identity Verification and Citizenship

All applicants aged 16 and above must attend the lodgement appointment in person, where a lodgement officer compares the applicant's face against the submitted photograph.

Citizenship evidence is also a firm requirement. The APO does not determine citizenship itself; that function rests with the Department of Home Affairs.

Applicants are therefore responsible for presenting original proof of Australian citizenship before a passport can be processed.

Australia's passport is regarded as one of the most secure travel documents in the world.

The APO attributes this standing to its identity verification standards, which meet the highest level of assurance under the Australian Government's National Identity Proofing Guidelines.

Australia names ways foreigners can get PR

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Australia had outlined two primary pathways through which foreign nationals could obtain permanent residency in the country.

The pathways targeted both skilled workers and individuals with close family ties to Australian citizens or residents.

Immigration experts noted that understanding those routes was essential for foreigners planning to settle in Australia long-term.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh