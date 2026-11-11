Immigration New Zealand announced a rule change taking effect on November 12, 2026, targeting parents of children with unlawful immigration status

The updated policy closed a gap that previously allowed parents to secure residence while a dependent child remained unlawfully present in the country

Applications already lodged before the November 12 deadline will continue to be assessed under the existing rules

New Zealand has moved to tighten its residency rules for a specific group of applicants, with Immigration New Zealand (INZ) confirming that parents and secondary applicants will be blocked from obtaining residence if a dependent child remains unlawfully in the country.

Immigration New Zealand announces a rule change taking effect on November 12, 2026, targeting parents of children with unlawful immigration status. Credit: Hannah Peters

Source: Facebook

The rule takes effect on 12 November 2026 and represents a targeted policy shift rather than a broad restriction on immigration applicants generally.

The existing framework had created a situation where a parent could be granted residence despite having a dependent child who lacked lawful immigration status.

This typically occurred when a child entered on a short-term visa but could not meet the requirements for longer-term visas, such as the Acceptable Standard of Health, leaving them in an unlawful position while a parent's application advanced.

Once a parent secured residence under those conditions, INZ noted that resolving the child's status afterwards became significantly more complex, resulting in family members holding different immigration outcomes. The new rule is intended to prevent that disparity from arising.

What Applicants Need to Know

Residence applications submitted before 12 November 2026 will not be subject to the new requirements and will instead be assessed under the rules applicable at the time they were lodged.

For those whose applications are processed under the updated framework, INZ has confirmed that applicants will be given adequate time and opportunity to address any concerns about a dependent child's unlawful status before a final determination is made.

INZ has urged parents to take all reasonable steps to regularise their child's immigration position during this period.

Where an application is ultimately declined, the applicant retains the right to appeal to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal if they believe special circumstances apply to their case.

New Zealand lists groups eligible for family work visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had opened a dedicated work visa pathway for foreign nationals who have experienced family violence.

Details of the visa were published on New Zealand's official government website.

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Source: YEN.com.gh