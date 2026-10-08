G6, the younger brother of the late Wicknell Chivayo, drew attention when he pulled up to the family mansion in an electric-blue Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The luxury SUV bore G6's custom yellow number plate, 'MANUMBER', and a second white Rolls-Royce was also spotted at the Harare home

Beyond the flashy arrival, G6 has stayed at the family home since mourning began, quietly coordinating logistics and welcoming guests

Wicknell Chivayo's younger brother, known publicly as GSIX or G6, made a striking entrance at the Chivayo family mansion in Harare when he arrived for a candlelight vigil in an electric-blue Rolls-Royce Cullinan bearing his personalised yellow number plate, "MANUMBER".

Wicknell Chivayo's brother, G6, draws attention as he arrives at the tycoon's vigil in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo, Crime Watch ZW

Source: Facebook

The vehicle drew immediate attention from mourners gathered ahead of the vigil, partly because the Chivayo family's fondness for high-end automobiles is already well documented.

A white Rolls-Royce was also reportedly stationed at the property during the same period.

G6's quiet role at Wicknell Chivayo's vigil

While the car turned heads, it is G6's conduct during the mourning period that has left a different kind of impression on those present.

Unlike many who offered condolences from a distance, he has reportedly remained at the family home since the first day of mourning, taking an active hand in the preparations.

He has been involved in welcoming relatives, friends and dignitaries, coordinating logistical arrangements, and supporting family elders as they navigate the difficult process of organising the final burial rites.

Those at the funeral grounds have noted his steady, calm presence throughout, with some mourners reportedly commending him for showing up in a practical sense rather than simply offering public tributes.

Chivayo family prepares for final farewell

G6 has historically kept a lower profile than his late brother, whose philanthropy, colourful personality and extensive collection of luxury vehicles made Wicknell Chivayo one of Zimbabwe's most recognisable and talked-about figures.

Despite that contrast, the two were widely known to share a close bond.

The Chivayo family home has continued to serve as a central gathering point for mourners and public figures paying their respects.

The bodies are expected to lie in state before the final funeral proceedings take place at Glenforest Cemetery. African heads of state and other prominent dignitaries have reportedly been invited to attend the ceremony.

As the family moves closer to the burial, G6's steady involvement behind the scenes has become as much a talking point as the Rolls-Royce Cullinan that announced his arrival.

The X post of Wicknell Chivayo's younger's arrival is below.

Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife's emotional moment at vigil

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Sonja Chivayo’s appearance with her children at a night vigil for her ex-husband, Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

Her emotional presence followed a tearful speech at his funeral, as mourners gathered to honour him after he died in a helicopter crash that killed six people.

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Source: YEN.com.gh