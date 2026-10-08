Sonja Chivayo arrived at the late businessman's Gletwin residence on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, accompanied by their children

Photos from the night vigil circulated on social media, showing Sonja visibly emotional among mourners gathered to honour Chivayo

Her appearance came days after she delivered a tearful speech during Chivayo's funeral proceedings that moved many to tears

Sonja, the ex-wife of late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, made a poignant appearance at a night vigil held at his Gletwin home on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, arriving alongside their children to join relatives, friends and fellow mourners in paying tribute to him.

Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife Sonja’s emotional moment at the tycoon's night vigil stirs reactions. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo, H-Metro

Source: Facebook

Images from the gathering quickly spread across social media, capturing Sonja emotional as she stood among those who came to honour Chivayo ahead of his burial.

Her decision to attend drew widespread praise online, with many commending her for standing with the family during such a painful moment.

A post on X by user @buhlebenkosi confirmed that Sonja travelled with the children, underscoring the family's collective presence at the vigil.

Sonja's emotional words at the funeral

The night vigil was not Sonja's first public display of grief following Chivayo's passing. Days earlier, she had delivered a deeply personal speech during the funeral proceedings, with reports indicating that her words reduced many in attendance to tears.

Her reflections on sharing a significant part of her life with Chivayo appeared to resonate profoundly with those present.

The children's visible involvement throughout the mourning activities added another layer of emotion to an already sorrowful period, as family members and friends continued to arrive and pay their respects.

Renewed Interest in Sonja and Chivayo's Past

News of Wicknell Chivayo's death also brought renewed attention to his former relationship with Sonja.

An older video of her speaking about a private jet he had gifted her resurfaced on social media following word of his passing, reigniting public curiosity about their time together and prompting an outpouring of supportive messages directed at her.

Chivayo reportedly died on September 30, 2026, when a helicopter went down near Marondera. He was travelling with his wife and four others, none of whom survived the crash.

His death sent shockwaves through Zimbabwe and beyond, drawing continuous tributes and large numbers of mourners at successive stages of the funeral proceedings.

The X video of Sonja's moment at the vigil is below.

Prophet drops claims about Wicknell Chivayo's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa’s response to the deaths of Wicknell Chivayo and his wife in a helicopter crash, including his comments on whether he foresaw the tragedy.

Chivayo had dined with Makandiwa just five days before the crash, prompting questions about the prophet’s warning. Makandiwa also offered a striking explanation for why the couple were in a rush to give in their final days.

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Source: YEN.com.gh