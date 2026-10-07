Doves Funeral Services in Harare unveiled the specially designed caskets for Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, ahead of their burial

Chivayo's casket features a limousine-style black grille and a personalised number plate reading 'WMC 77', while Lucy's casket bears a Mercedes-Maybach design

The couple, who died in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026, are set to be buried side-by-side at Glen Forest Cemetery on October 8

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his late wife, Lucy Muteke, are set to be honoured with one of the most striking send-offs seen in the country, as images of their custom-designed caskets circulated widely on social media.

Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, get luxury car-inspired caskets for burial. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo, Lucy Muteke, ZBC News

Source: Facebook

Photographs shared by ZBC News from Doves Funeral Services in Harare show two white caskets adorned with luxury vehicle-inspired details that have stopped many Zimbabweans in their tracks.

Inside Wicknell and wife's custom caskets

Chivayo's casket displays a black front grille styled after a high-end limousine, complete with a personalised number plate bearing the inscription "WMC 77", widely understood to reference his name.

Lucy's casket takes a different approach, featuring a Mercedes-Benz emblem at the front in a design closely resembling a Mercedes-Maybach, with a personalised plate reading "LUI."

Both caskets are finished with gold handles, white lace detailing and floral accents. Chivayo's casket is also draped in the Zimbabwean flag.

The designs drew immediate attention online, with many social media users connecting the caskets to the businessman's well-documented affinity for luxury vehicles and an opulent lifestyle.

Wicknell and wife's burial place unveiled

The couple died on 30 September 2026 after the Bell 430 helicopter carrying them crashed at Kudenga Farm near Marondera as they returned from Chikomba.

Their personal aide and both pilots also lost their lives in the accident, which sparked a fire upon impact. Due to the condition of the remains, the family confirmed there would be no public viewing.

Chivayo and Lucy were members of the Johane Masowe yeChishanu church, a denomination that traditionally buries its members without coffins. Church leaders, however, made an exception given the circumstances surrounding the couple's deaths.

Before their burial, the couple's remains will lie in state at Chivayo's Gletwin family home, where relatives, friends and mourners are expected to gather and pay their respects.

The two will be interred side-by-side at Glen Forest Cemetery in Harare on Thursday, 8 October, at 2 pm.

The Facebook post of Wicknell Chivayo and his wife's casket is below.

Fans react to Wicknell and wife's casket

The images circulated widely online, drawing considerable comment from social media users who were struck by the elaborate tribute.

Austin Lameck Chiumia wrote:

"Where did they import those caskets?"

Beaven Werengani shared:

"Farewell Sir Wicknell 😢"

Angela Musonda Machiko offered:

"Condolences MTSRIP 😭😭😭😭😭😭"

Everjoy Muzvidziwa simply reflected:

"Life is too short"

Wicknell's son's emotional moment at funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the video of John Chivayo sitting quietly at his late father Wicknell Chivayo’s home during mourning activities, and the family’s plans for the businessman’s burial on October 8.

The clip has drawn widespread attention, with viewers expressing concern for the children as they grieve. Several African presidents are expected to attend the funeral, which will proceed without a viewing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh