Late Zimbabwean businessman Sir Wicknell Chivayo unveiled a KSh 1.2 billion mansion in Cape Town's exclusive Clifton area in June 2026

The oceanfront property featured a penthouse master suite, private gym, home theatre, wine cellar and a pool deck overlooking the Atlantic Ocean

Chivayo died in a helicopter crash on October 1, 2026, months after publicly showcasing the mansion and his Gulfstream G550 private jet

Sir Wicknell Chivayo, the late Zimbabwean businessman known for his flamboyant lifestyle and powerful connections, gave the public a glimpse into his KSh 1.2 billion Cape Town mansion just months before his death in a helicopter crash on 1 October 2026.

Inside the luxurious Cape Town mansion of the late businessman Wicknell Chivayo. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo

Source: Facebook

Wicknell Chivayo unveiled the property in June 2026, situated in Clifton, one of Cape Town's most sought-after addresses along the Atlantic Seaboard.

The location offered uninterrupted ocean views and placed him among South Africa's most prestigious residential addresses.

Inside Chivayo's Clifton mansion

The property was built with expansive glass walls and floor-to-ceiling windows, drawing natural light deep into the interiors while keeping the Atlantic Ocean in constant view.

Designer furniture, carefully chosen décor, and elegant chandeliers gave the home a refined, contemporary feel throughout.

A penthouse-style master suite served as the centrepiece of the upper floors, complemented by multiple en-suite bedrooms and generous living areas suited to both family life and entertaining.

The home also included a private gym, a home theatre, a wine cellar, and a bespoke designer kitchen. Outside, a pool deck stretched out above the ocean, offering an impressive setting for gatherings.

Chivayo also incorporated a dedicated play area for his children into the design, alongside a spacious parking area to accommodate his collection of luxury vehicles.

Though the exact bedroom count was never disclosed, the scale of the property was unmistakably grand.

Stephen Pellerade and a tribute to Ashleigh

While walking his followers through the mansion, Chivayo gave credit to Stephen Pellerade, CEO of Pellerade Design Group, whose work shaped the home's luxurious interiors.

During the same showcase, Chivayo took a quiet moment to honour his late daughter, Ashleigh, whose memory he continued to carry with him.

The Cape Town property stood alongside other markers of the life Chivayo had built, including his Gulfstream G550 private jet, which he had only recently taken delivery of before his passing.

His death left behind family, friends, and a large following who had watched him document his extraordinary lifestyle online.

The Instagram video of Wicknell Chivayo's mansion is below.

Pilot last words in Wicknell helicopter crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the final radio exchanges before the helicopter crash that killed five people, including Wicknell Chivayo’s pilot’s reports of being trapped in the clouds.

The pilot appeared confused about the destination before all communication stopped. A security aide aboard a separate helicopter recounted the last transmissions as the aircraft’s final moments unfolded.

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Source: YEN.com.gh