A convoy of luxury vehicles, including multiple Rolls-Royce models, collected the bodies of Wicknell and Lucy Chivayo from Doves Funeral Services in Harare

ZBC News footage captured large crowds lining the streets of Harare's town centre as the high-profile procession made its way through on October 7, 2026

The bodies were transported to the couple's Gletwin home to lie in state ahead of their burial on Thursday, October 8, 2026

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A fleet of top-of-the-range luxury vehicles, including several Rolls-Royce models and a Mercedes, rolled through the streets of Harare on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, as families of the late Wicknell and Lucy Chivayo collected their bodies from Doves Funeral Services.

Wicknell and Lucy Chivayo's Bodies Collected in Rolls-Royce Convoy Through Harare, Netizens React

Source: Facebook

The procession drew massive crowds of onlookers who lined the roadsides in what ZBC News cameras captured as a charged, high-energy scene in the Zimbabwean capital's town centre.

Footage broadcast by ZBC News and shared on X by ZimLive showed the convoy moving through a busy street flanked by a "Prepaid Parking Zone" sign, with spectators pressing close to watch the vehicles pass.

The bodies were transported to the couple's Gletwin home, where they were set to lie in state overnight before burial on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

Wicknell and Lucy Chivayo were tragically killed along with three others in a helicopter crash in Marondera, Zimbabwe.

The prominent Zimbabwean business mogul died at the age of 45 in the aviation disaster.

Luxury convoy draws attention in Harare

The sight of the high-end vehicles moving through Harare's streets drew immediate attention online, with many viewers contrasting the opulence of the procession against its surroundings.

The ZimLive post attracted sharp commentary from across social media, with opinions divided between those who found the display excessive and those who simply took note of the spectacle.

The X video of the Rolls-Royce convoy collecting the Chivayos' bodies in Harare's streets is below:

Reactions to the Chivayo Rolls-Royce convoy

Social media users were quick to weigh in on the footage, with several drawing broader conclusions about wealth and infrastructure.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@mello980996991 wrote:

"Luxury cars on nonexistent roads best illustrate sub-Saharan Africa and corruption. Big shame."

NomadicDev_ said:

"Look at the cars, and then look at the surrounding area. What a waste."

@TonnyAdamms commented:

"Why all this convoy of vehicles to collect the corpse, which could have been collected by four cars maximum, back to the funeral home, 'still not learning the lesson."

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Source: YEN.com.gh