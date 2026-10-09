Wicknell Chivayo, popularly known as Sir Wicknell, tragically died in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026

Chivayo built his public profile through major government contracts, energy projects and investments across several sectors

Intratrek Zimbabwe, his most prominent company, secured a contract to build a 100MW solar power plant in Gwanda

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Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, popularly known as Sir Wicknell, built a public profile through major government contracts, energy projects and investments in different sectors.

List of businesses linked to the late Zimbabwean tycoon, Wicknell Chivayo. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo

Source: Facebook

Following his death in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026, interest has grown in the businesses reportedly linked to the late tycoon.

According to his Wikipedia profile, Chivayo was the founder and managing director of Intratrek Zimbabwe, a company associated with government contracts in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

Other media reports have also linked him to telecommunications and several other business interests.

Wicknell's Intratrek Zimbabwe and Gwanda solar project

The centrepiece of Chivayo's business career was Intratrek Zimbabwe, a company he founded and led as managing director.

Intratrek became a household name after winning a government contract in 2015 to construct a 100-megawatt solar power plant in Gwanda, a project initially valued at around US$172 million.

The venture attracted significant scrutiny after years of delays and legal proceedings linked to an advance payment the company had received.

Chivayo was ultimately acquitted in 2024 following the criminal proceedings related to the project.

Beyond the Gwanda contract, Chivayo was also associated with proposals for hydroelectric power generation and the refurbishment of existing power facilities, cementing his reputation as a prominent figure in Zimbabwe's energy sector.

Telecommunications and other business interests

Wicknell Chivayo's business reach extended into telecommunications through IMC Communications, a company his Wikipedia profile links to him.

The firm was identified as a local partner in the rollout of Starlink satellite internet services in Zimbabwe, a development that broadened his corporate footprint well beyond energy and infrastructure.

IMC Contracting is another entity that media reports have connected to his wider business activities, although the full ownership structure and operational scope of that company have not been independently verified.

His corporate profile through Intratrek also described experience across petroleum, transport, logistics and farming, though publicly available records do not establish a complete, independently verified list of businesses he personally owned in each of those areas.

While several companies and sectors have been connected to Chivayo's name, the full extent of his business holdings remains difficult to confirm without independent verification of ownership structures and investments.

Not every reported association necessarily amounts to direct personal ownership.

His death at the height of his public profile means that the complete picture of Wicknell's legacy may take some time to emerge.

Watch the YouTube video of Wicknell Chivayo's burial ceremony below.

Wicknell and wife's 11-car luxury garage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lucy Muteke’s luxury car collection, revealed in a video tour of their garages after their deaths in a helicopter crash.

The footage showed 11 high-end vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce, a Lamborghini and a Bentley. The collection was only part of Chivayo’s reported fleet, which also included private jets worth millions of dollars.

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Source: YEN.com.gh