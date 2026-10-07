Wicknell Chivayo’s Son’s Emotional Moment at Late Father’s Home Touches Many

A video of John Chivayo sitting quietly at his father's home during mourning activities surfaced on TikTok on October 5, 2026

Wicknell Chivayo, the prominent Zimbabwean businessman, died in a helicopter crash, leaving his family devastated

Family spokesperson Hubert confirmed the burial is set for Thursday, October 8, with several African presidents expected to attend

John Chivayo, son of late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, has become the subject of an emotional social media moment after a video of him sitting in quiet reflection at his father's home began circulating widely online.

Wicknell Chivayo’s son’s emotional moment at his late father’s home touches many. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo

Source: Facebook

The brief clip, shared on TikTok on 5 October 2026, was recorded during a gathering of mourners at the Chivayo family home following the businessman's death in a helicopter crash.

In the footage, John sits indoors, staring ahead without speaking, as other members of the household move around him attending to mourning activities.

There is no narration or captions in the video — only the young man's visible stillness, which quickly caught the attention of thousands of viewers.

The Bond Between Wicknell Chivayo and His Children

Wicknell Chivayo was widely known in Zimbabwe for his flamboyant lifestyle, high-profile business dealings, and commanding public presence.

People close to the family described him as a father who maintained a particularly strong bond with his children, making his sudden passing all the more difficult for them to process.

John and other family members had come together at the businessman's home when the footage was captured.

The clip spread rapidly across social media, with many users expressing empathy for the children and urging others to keep them in their thoughts during such a painful period.

Several commenters said the children needed counselling and prayers, while others described the footage as heartbreaking and reflected on reports of Chivayo's deep affection for his family.

Wicknell Chivayo's burial set for October 8

As the family navigates its grief, preparations for the funeral are moving forward.

Hubert, an uncle of the late businessman and the family's spokesperson, confirmed that Wicknell Chivayo will be laid to rest on Thursday, 8 October 2026.

He indicated that there will be no body viewing ahead of the burial and that several African heads of state are expected to be present at the ceremony.

The video of John Chivayo continues to circulate, serving as a quietly powerful reminder of the human cost behind the headlines surrounding his father's sudden and tragic death.

The TikTok video of Wicknell Chivayo's son is below.

Reactions to Wicknell's son's video

YEN.com.gh compiles social media comments after Wicknell Chivayo's son's video went viral.

@Lorraine Angelah wrote:

"These kids need counselling and prayers. 🙏 🙏 🙏"

@kanamwende0 simply said:

"That pain. God protect the kids."

@Gracie added:

"May God remember these kids."

Wicknell's Harare mansion carries unpaid debt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Wicknell Chivayo’s Harare mansion, including the unpaid US$1.1 million balance and the incomplete transfer of legal ownership.

The remaining amount was reportedly to be settled through political services under an unwritten agreement. With Chivayo dead and no formal record of the arrangement, the mansion’s ownership and outstanding debt remain unresolved.

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Source: YEN.com.gh