A video tour of Wicknell Chivayo's garage has surfaced after the Zimbabwean tycoon died in a helicopter crash on September 30, 2026

The footage unveiled 11 high-end white vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Bentley and Mercedes-Maybach

Chivayo's wife Lucy Muteke, who also died in the crash, had her own separate garage stocked with luxurious cars

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Wicknell Chivayo, the Zimbabwean businessman who died alongside his wife Lucy Muteke in a helicopter crash near Marondera on 30 September 2026, left behind a staggering collection of luxury vehicles that has drawn widespread attention since the tragedy.

Wicknell Chivayo dies: Tycoon and his wife's 11-car luxury garage emerges after their death in a helicopter crash. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo, The Oligarch / X

Source: Facebook

A garage tour video shared by ZTN Prime offered a glimpse into the couple's extraordinary fleet, capturing 11 high-end vehicles parked across separate sections of their property.

All the cars were reportedly white and carried personalised registration plates linked to Wicknell Chivayo and his family.

Inside Wicknell Chivayo's garage

One section of the garage housed a Mercedes-Maybach, a Brabus, a Range Rover and a Lexus, while another held two Mercedes-Benz vehicles and a Rolls-Royce.

Lucy Muteke's personal garage was equally impressive, reportedly containing a Bentley and a Lamborghini, each bearing plates associated with her name.

The 11 vehicles shown in the footage, however, represent only a fraction of what Chivayo is believed to have owned.

His broader fleet reportedly included several Rolls-Royce models, among them the Phantom, Cullinan and Ghost, as well as a Bentley Bentayga, two Lamborghini Urus SUVs, a Mercedes-Benz S500, a Range Rover Autobiography and a Mercedes-Maybach GLS600.

The scale of Wicknell Chivayo's wealth

The scale of his spending on vehicles alone was remarkable. In 2023, he reportedly imported six luxury cars valued at a combined KSh453 million (approximately US$3.49 million).

Just weeks before his death, another consignment worth approximately KSh388 million (approximately US$2.99 million) arrived in September 2026.

His interests extended beyond automobiles into private aviation. Reports linked him to a Gulfstream G550 valued at roughly KSh4.4 billion (about US$34 million), as well as a Gulfstream G700 estimated at KSh10.2 billion (about US$79 million).

Chivayo and Lucy are scheduled to be buried side by side in Harare on 8 October 2026, following the crash that claimed their lives along with those of three other people on board.

The X video about Wicknell Chivayo and wife's car collection is below.

Inside Wicknell Chivayo's Cape Town Mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the KSh 1.2 billion (approximately US$9.2 million) Cape Town mansion that late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo unveiled in June 2026.

The Clifton property featured an oceanfront pool deck, a penthouse-style master suite, a private gym and a home theatre.

Months after showing followers his mansion and Gulfstream G550 private jet, Chivayo died in a helicopter crash on October 1, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh