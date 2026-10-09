Joachim Chivayo, known as G6, addressed mourners at the late tycoon Wicknell Chivayo's burial on Thursday, 8 October 2026

G6 appealed to business partners and investors to resolve outstanding dealings with the late tycoon peacefully and without court battles

Wicknell Chivayo's younger brother also pledged that the late businessman's children would be cared for and his legacy preserved

Joachim Chivayo, widely known as G6, the younger brother of late Zimbabwean business tycoon Wicknell Chivayo, has called on everyone who had commercial dealings with the businessman to settle any unresolved matters without turning to the courts.

Wicknell Chivayo’s brother, G6, sends a strong message to business partners over pending deals. Image credit: Nehanda Radio, Zimbabwe Today

Source: Facebook

G6 made the appeal on Thursday, 8 October 2026, while delivering a tribute at his brother's burial ceremony, standing before a crowd of mourners dressed in white.

"I appeal to everyone to let us all come together and resolve any issues that need to be resolved with calm hearts, without emotion and without intervention of the courts," he said.

He stressed that a peaceful approach was consistent with the values his late brother had held during his lifetime.

"I know personally, this is what my brother would have wanted. Peace and tranquillity," G6 added.

G6's promise to Wicknell Chivayo's children

G6 also used the occasion to address the welfare of the late tycoon's children, assuring mourners that they would be provided for through the structures Wicknell Chivayo had put in place during his lifetime.

"Wicknell loved his children jealously and fiercely, and I promise you all that they will be well taken care of by their structures," he said.

He made clear that the estate and everything Wicknell had built was intended for his children alone.

"His legacy belongs to his children, not anyone else, but only his children, and his legacy will not die," G6 declared.

To describe the state of his brother's affairs going forward, G6 drew on the image of a vessel continuing its voyage without its commander.

"The captain is no longer here with us, but the ship is very stable and will continue sailing," he said.

G6 reflects on Wicknell's influence on his life

G6 also spoke personally about how his late brother had shaped his own journey, recalling that Wicknell had gifted him luxury vehicles, including BMWs and eventually a Rolls-Royce.

Beyond material support, Wicknell had brought him into his inner circle of business contacts, giving G6 exposure to the world of commerce and wealth creation.

The tribute painted a picture of a close brotherly bond, with G6 clearly intent on honouring Wicknell's memory both by protecting his children's interests and by encouraging harmony among the many entrepreneurs and investors who had worked alongside the businessman.

The Instagram video of Wicknell Chivayo's brother speaking is below.

Wicknell Chivayo's brother G6's arrival at vigil

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the late Wicknell Chivayo's brother, G6, and his arrival at the family mansion for a candlelight vigil in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Beyond the luxury vehicle, G6 has reportedly remained at the family home since mourning began, helping coordinate arrangements and welcome guests. His quiet role has drawn attention as the family prepares for the final farewell.

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Source: YEN.com.gh