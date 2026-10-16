Abu Dhabi's Residents Office published the minimum GPA scores university graduates must meet to qualify for the 10-year Golden Visa

The requirements differ depending on whether an applicant studied at a UAE institution or at one of the world's top 100 universities abroad

Foreign graduates applying from outside the UAE must hold a bachelor's degree completed within the past two years to be eligible

Abu Dhabi has officially published the academic benchmarks that university graduates must meet to qualify for its 10-year Golden Visa, with different thresholds applying based on where an applicant completed their degree.

The Abu Dhabi Residents Office released the full eligibility criteria on its official website, setting out the conditions for two groups: graduates of institutions within the UAE and those who studied at universities abroad.

Abu Dhabi sets Golden Visa GPA requirements for UAE and overseas graduates. Image credit: OMER MESSINGER, Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

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GPA requirements for UAE university graduates

Graduates who completed their studies at UAE universities may apply using a bachelor's, master's, or doctoral qualification, provided the institution holds accreditation from the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. The minimum GPA required is 3.5 for universities classified as "A" under the Ministry's official ranking system, rising to 3.8 for institutions carrying a "B" classification.

All degrees must carry attestation from the Ministry, and the qualification must have been awarded within the two years preceding the application. Applicants are expected to submit official academic transcripts alongside the attested certificate.

What foreign graduates must provide

For graduates who studied outside the UAE, the Golden Visa is available exclusively at the bachelor's degree level. The applicant's university must appear among the top 100 institutions globally, based on the international ranking system recognised by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

A minimum GPA of 3.5 applies to this category as well. As with UAE-based graduates, the degree must have been completed within the past two years. Additionally, foreign graduates are required to obtain an equivalency certificate from the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and to submit both official transcripts and the original bachelor's certificate.

ADEK oversees the graduate visa scheme

The 10-year Golden Visa for graduates sits within the broader student category and is administered by the Department of Education and Knowledge, the Abu Dhabi government body responsible for education from foundation level through to higher and vocational learning.

The scheme is specifically aimed at high-performing graduates in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and entrepreneurship, as part of Abu Dhabi's wider strategy to draw skilled talent into the emirate.

Dubai lists foreigner categories eligible for Blue Visa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Dubai had introduced a new long-term residency option called the Blue Visa.

This is a 10-year permit targeted at individuals who have made meaningful contributions to environmental protection, either within the UAE or internationally.

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Source: YEN.com.gh