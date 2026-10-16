Dubai Announces 2 Conditions Foreigners Must Meet To Enter and Seek Jobs

The Dubai government released the eligibility conditions for a job exploration visa that allows skilled foreign workers to enter the UAE without a local sponsor

The visa targets professionals classified at the first, second, or third occupational levels under the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation

Applicants must hold at least a bachelor's degree from a university ranked among the top 500 in the world according to the UAE Ministry of Education

The Dubai government has published the formal eligibility conditions for its job exploration visa, a permit that allows foreign nationals to enter the UAE and search for employment without requiring a local host or guarantor.

The visa is available as either a single- or multiple-entry permit and is aimed at skilled professionals who wish to assess opportunities in the UAE job market before securing a formal employment contract.

Dubai sets job exploration visa rules where skilled professionals may enter without a sponsor if they meet key occupational criteria. Image credit: OMER MESSINGER, Moussa81/Getty Images

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Who qualifies for the visa

To be eligible, applicants must meet two core requirements. First, they must be classified as skilled workers at the first, second, or third professional level under the occupational classification system approved by the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Second, applicants must have completed at least a bachelor's degree, or its equivalent, from a university that appears on the UAE Ministry of Education's list of the top 500 institutions in the world. Applicants should verify both their university's standing on that approved list and their occupational classification before submitting an application.

How visa differs from standard visit permits

The defining feature of the job exploration visa is the removal of the sponsorship requirement that typically applies to foreign nationals seeking to enter the UAE. Standard visit visas generally require a host or guarantor based inside the country, a condition that has traditionally made independent job searching more difficult for overseas professionals.

By eliminating that requirement, the visa allows qualified individuals to travel to Dubai independently while actively pursuing career opportunities, without first needing to secure a contract or identify a local contact willing to serve as a guarantor.

The scheme forms part of a wider effort by Dubai to attract internationally qualified professionals across skilled occupations.

Linking eligibility to a globally recognised university ranking system and a defined occupational classification signals that the authorities are targeting candidates with verifiable academic credentials and a demonstrated professional standing.

Dubai names 3 foreigner categories eligible for Blue Visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Dubai government had introduced a new long-term residency option called the Blue Visa.

This is a 10-year permit focused on individuals who have made meaningful contributions to environmental protection, either within the UAE or internationally.

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Source: YEN.com.gh