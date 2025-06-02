Two Ghanaian men recently sparked heated debate after a video of them ridiculing Nigerian danfos while in Lagos surfaced online

The men mocked the condition of the buses, saying such vehicles would not be allowed to operate in Ghana

The comments by the Ghanaian men caused a storm online as Nigerians clapped back in defence of their country

Some Ghanaian men who recently visited Nigeria, the neighbouring country, sparked a frenzy online with their reaction after spotting Danfos—yellow minibuses that serve as the most popular mode of transport in Lagos.

In a video circulating on social media, two Ghanaian men were walking along a road in Lagos when their attention was drawn to what they perceived to be unappealing Danfo commercial buses—rickety, poorly maintained, and visibly worn-out.

Ghanaian men trigger debate online after a video of them ridiculing danfos while in Lagos surfaces online. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/Twitter

Amused and surprised by the condition of the buses, the Ghanaians contrasted them with the tro-tro buses back home in Ghana.

They joked about and ridiculed the unusual appearance of the buses, claiming such a sight would never be seen on the streets of Ghana.

They could be heard saying in their native language:

"This very car, they use it for work in Nigeria! They are in Nigeria o. They are in Nigeria like this. Ghana, if you enter this car, it won't suit you. Will this car go on the road? Ghana, this car, it won't go on the road o. Which road is this car going to go on?"

Watch the video of the two Ghanaians' banter below:

Typically, Nigerians and Ghanaians are known to engage in banter over various issues in defence of their countries, which at times becomes fierce.

One Nigerian, identified by the username @headnaija, questioned whether there is truly a difference between the danfo vehicles in Lagos, Nigeria, and the tro-tro commercial vehicles in Accra, Ghana.

He supported his point by sharing a video of a tro-tro bus in worse condition than the Ghanaians' description of danfo buses.

In the video, passengers inside the tro-tro were completely soaked as they travelled from Lapaz to Ashaiman. This sparked a heated back-and-forth between Nigerians and Ghanaians online, with many weighing in on the matter.

Danfos vs tro-tros: What's the difference?

Danfos in Nigeria are yellow minibuses commonly used for public transport, especially in Lagos.

They usually carry 14 to 18 passengers and are run by private owners. A typical danfo has a driver and a conductor who collects fares and calls out destinations.

Trotros in Ghana are shared minibuses or vans that transport people along fixed routes, mainly in cities like Accra. They are run by private operators and usually have a driver and a conductor, known locally as a "mate."

Their role in transportation in Ghana is just as important as that of danfos in Lagos, as most residents rely on them for their daily commutes.

Watch the video below;

Reactions to Ghanaians mocking Nigerian danfos

As expected, the video of the Ghanaian men ridiculing Nigerian danfos went viral online, sparking a wave of back-and-forth between citizens of the two countries.

YEN.com.gh gathered reactions from social media users who saw the video of the two Ghanaians laughing at Nigeria’s commercial transport vehicles.

Below are the comments:

@MuhaimeenYahaya commented:

"Just by making disparaging remarks about their vehicles, you are announcing you are Ghanaian. If dem attack you now, you go dey complain."

@JayBee554 wrote:

"Nigerians are really suffering. No wonder Ghana is their America."

@Danquakkk wrote:

"Same types are common in Accra and Tema."

@mister_claver commented:

"Ghana and Nigeria are twins, the only thing separating them is distance.💔"

Source: YEN.com.gh