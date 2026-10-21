The US Justice Department and National Fraud Enforcement Division created the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program , the first whistleblower scheme to pay upfront rewards

Tipsters who report fraud covering federal health care, agriculture, education and veterans programmes stand to earn between $10,000 and $30,000

The Department of the Treasury committed $25 million to fund the programme, which accepts reports at america.gov/fraud

The United States Department of Justice has launched a new whistleblower rewards scheme that pays tipsters before a criminal case reaches its final resolution, marking a significant departure from how existing government programmes operate.

The Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Programme, known as WHIP, was announced jointly by the Justice Department and its National Fraud Enforcement Division.

US DOJ’s WHIP scheme pays $10,000-$30,000 upfront for fraud tips involving federal health, education and other programmes. Image credit: Kevin Dietsch, jetcityimage/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It is described as the first whistleblower rewards programme in the United States to issue an upfront award at the point criminal charges are filed, rather than after the conclusion of a case.

How the WHIP programme works

Qualifying tipsters can receive between $10,000 and $30,000 for information that leads to criminal charges in eligible subject areas.

Under most existing government schemes, awards are only disbursed after the full resolution of a matter, including forfeiture proceedings and any appeals, a process that can take years. WHIP is designed to shorten that timeline considerably, offering participants greater certainty over the amount and timing of any payment.

Whistleblowers who receive an early-stage award under WHIP remain eligible for additional, potentially larger payments should their information ultimately result in significant financial penalties or forfeiture orders.

They may also pursue separate awards through other schemes, including the Criminal Division's Corporate Whistleblower Awards Pilot Programme.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement: "Protecting the American people from fraud remains a top priority for the Department of Justice.

The Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program offers everyone the opportunity to be part of the solution, help expose fraud, and be rewarded quickly for their efforts. I urge all Americans to use this program and play an active role in bringing fraudsters to justice."

What fraud WHIP covers

The programme covers fraud relating to federal health care offences and crimes involving government programmes administered by several departments, among them Agriculture, Labour, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Education, and Veterans Affairs, as well as the Small Business Administration.

Within health care fraud, the programme will prioritise cases involving hospice services, home health care, day care and special services fraud.

Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald, who leads the National Fraud Enforcement Division, said the scheme represents a new approach to public engagement in combating crime.

"This groundbreaking program will enlist the public as part of the fraud-fighting apparatus and reward them quickly for helping the country in the war on fraud," he said.

The Department of the Treasury has committed $25 million to support the programme's implementation. Members of the public wishing to submit a tip can do so at america.gov/fraud, and full terms and conditions are available at justice.gov/fraud/whistleblower.

The WHIP announcement follows the creation of the Fraud Division itself, which the Justice Department established on 7 April. The division forms part of President Donald Trump's broader Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government initiative chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance and focused on eradicating fraud, waste and abuse within federal benefit programmes.

Nigerian jailed eight years over $15m fraud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian national, Chukwuemeka Amachukwu, had been jailed for eight years.

This comes after a United States court found him culpable in a series of fraud, hacking and identity theft schemes that collectively caused losses exceeding $15 million.

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Source: YEN.com.gh