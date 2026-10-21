The United States Department of Homeland Security published a list of over 500 degree programmes whose graduates qualify for an extended post-study work permit

Eligible international students can combine the standard 12-month OPT with a 24-month STEM extension to work in the US for up to three years

The list includes some surprising fields such as Animation, Cloud Computing, Landscape Architecture, and Digital Communication alongside traditional STEM subjects

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released a detailed catalogue of more than 500 degree programmes whose graduates are eligible for an extended post-study work permit in the country.

US releases list of 500+ courses offering 3-year work permit. Photo credit: Top Africa News, Images By Tang Ming Tung/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

The catalogue is maintained by the DHS Student and Exchange Visitor Program under Homeland Security Investigations and identifies every field of study formally classified under science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) for the purpose of the 24-month STEM Optional Practical Training (OPT) extension.

US Visa: What STEM OPT extension covers

At the broadest classification level, the DHS designates four core subject areas that automatically qualify all related programmes for the extension: Engineering, Biological and Biomedical Sciences, Mathematics and Statistics, and Physical Sciences. Any new programmes added under these four categories qualify without requiring a separate listing.

Beyond those primary areas, 18 additional subject groups are recognised at a more specific level. These span Computer and Information Sciences, Health Professions, Architecture, Natural Resources and Conservation, Agricultural and Veterinary Sciences, Psychology, Social Sciences, Business and Management, and even Communication and Journalism programmes, including Digital Communication and Multimedia.

A number of courses on the list are likely to surprise international students who would not typically associate their field with STEM. These include Animation and Interactive Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Landscape Architecture, Food Science, Soil Microbiology, Wildlife and Fisheries Management, and Nanotechnology.

Why the List matters for international students

For foreign students studying in the United States, OPT remains one of the most accessible routes to gaining practical work experience on a student visa before pursuing long-term work authorisation. The standard OPT period covers 12 months following graduation, but those who hold degrees from STEM-designated programmes can apply for a further 24-month extension, bringing their total authorised work period to 36 months.

This three-year window gives graduates significantly more time to secure employer sponsorship or transition to other visa categories, making the choice of degree programme a strategically important decision for prospective international students.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh