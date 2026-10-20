A US court handed down an eight-year prison sentence to Nigerian national Chukwuemeka Amachukwu on Monday, October 19, 2026

Amachukwu faced multiple charges spanning fraud, hacking and identity theft tied to schemes worth more than $15 million

US District Judge Paul G. Gardephe presided over the sentencing in a case that drew widespread attention online

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A Nigerian national, Chukwuemeka Amachukwu, received an eight-year federal prison sentence on Monday, October 19, 2026, after a United States court found him culpable in a series of fraud, hacking, and identity theft schemes that collectively caused losses exceeding $15 million.

US court sentences Nigerian 'big boy' Chukwuemeka Amachukwu to eight years in prison over a $15 million fraud scheme. Photo source: SeventyFour, Yasin Ozturk /Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The imprisoned fraudster had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit computer intrusions and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

US District Judge Paul G. Gardephe of the Southern District of New York handed down the sentence, according to a press statement published by the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

U.S. Attorney Jamie McDonald said:

"Chukwuemeka Amachukwu believed he was operating safely offshore when he targeted his victims, but he has now been held to account and now faces a serious sentence for his crimes."

"Amachukwu took part in sophisticated schemes to hack into U.S. businesses, steal and use stolen identity information of victims, and commit fraud."

"These crimes imposed significant harm on the victims and the public, and so it is only appropriate that the crimes also come with a significant sentence for the defendant."

Chukwuemeka Amachukwu's role in $15 million scheme

Prosecutors established that Amachukwu was involved in multiple overlapping criminal operations, combining computer hacking with identity theft and financial fraud to siphon funds from victims.

The total losses attributed to the schemes surpassed $15 million, making the case one of the more significant fraud prosecutions linked to a Nigerian defendant in recent memory.

The Department of Justice confirmed that Amachukwu's offences fell under several federal statutes covering wire fraud, unauthorised computer access, and aggravated identity theft, offences that US authorities have increasingly pursued with greater urgency in cross-border cases.

According to the prosecution, the imprisoned Nigerian national, his co-conspirator Kingsley Uchelue Utulu, and other Nigeria-based conspirators were involved in a scheme to hack into U.S.-based tax preparation businesses.

The conspirators utilised spear phishing emails to obtain access and hacked into various businesses' electronic systems in New York, Texas, and other states, after which they stole the tax and other identifying information for at least approximately 800 of the businesses' customers.

The conspirators obtained the stolen identity information of thousands of individuals and used their information to file fraudulent tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service and state tax authorities.

The conspirators sought fraudulent refunds of at least approximately $8.4 million, of which they successfully obtained at least approximately $2.5 million.

In addition to filing fraudulent tax returns, the conspirators used the stolen identities to file fraudulent claims with the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan programme and were able to obtain at least an additional approximately $819,000 in fraudulent payouts.

Aside from that, Amachukwu was also involved in a fraud scheme in which he offered U.S. victims investments in purportedly valuable standby letters of credit.

In the course of this scheme, he also impersonated a wealthy overseas financier to fool his victims.

However, these investments never existed, and Amachukwu and his co-conspirators were able to pocket more than $7 million in fraudulent proceeds.

In addition to the eight-year jail term, the imprisoned Nigerian man was also sentenced to one year of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $3,647,629.39 and a forfeiture in the amount of $10,846,634.39.

Chukwuemeka Amachukwu's sentencing draws attention online

News of the sentencing circulated widely after Peoples Gazette Nigeria shared the development on Instagram on the same day the verdict was handed down, prompting significant public discussion.

The eight-year term reflects the court's position on the severity of the offences and the scale of financial harm caused to victims across multiple fraud operations.

The Instagram post detailing Chukwuemeka Amachukwu's sentencing is below:

Businessman jailed 4 years over $2 million fraud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian businessman Joseph Nantomah, who was sentenced to four years in US federal prison for defrauding at least 39 people of more than $2.7 million.

Many of his victims were Nigerian immigrants and church members who trusted his promises of real estate profits.

The money they lost was spent on luxury cars, jewellery, private jets and a yacht.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh