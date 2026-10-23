US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Permanently End Diversity Visa Programme

Texas congressman Rep. Keith Self has filed legislation targeting the 55,000-green-card-a-year diversity visa lottery

The move comes as the Trump administration pursues an appeal over a court order linked to the programme

Self has cited fraud concerns and what he describes as inadequate identity verification processes

A Republican congressman from Texas has introduced legislation in the United States House of Representatives seeking to permanently shut down the Diversity Immigrant Visa Lottery, a programme that awards up to 55,000 green cards annually to foreign nationals.

Representative Keith Self, who serves Texas's 3rd congressional district, announced the bill on 22 October 2026 via his official account on X, formerly Twitter.

Texas Rep. Keith Self has introduced a bill to end the 55,000-a-year diversity visa lottery, citing fraud as the Trump administration appeals a court ruling now. Image credit: Aaron Schwartz, hatman12

Source: Getty Images

In his post, Self described the programme as "riddled with fraud and weak identity checks" and called for Congress to act decisively to bring it to an end.

The bill, titled "A Bill to terminate the diversity immigrant visa program," was formally introduced in Congress, with its text outlining a single objective: the termination of Section 1 of the diversity immigrant visa programme.

Self framed the legislation as a direct response to judicial intervention, arguing that courts should not have the authority to compel the Trump administration to maintain what he termed a "failed program."

His post specifically criticised what he called "liberal activist judges" for attempting to block the administration's efforts to wind down the lottery.

The timing of the bill is significant. The Trump administration has filed an appeal against a court ruling that had ordered the reopening of the diversity visa programme, and Self's legislation appears intended to complement those executive efforts with a legislative push.

The diversity visa lottery, which is administered by the United States Department of State, was established to encourage immigration from countries that have historically sent fewer migrants to the United States.

Critics of the programme, including Self, have long argued that it is vulnerable to abuse and does not prioritise skills or economic contribution. Supporters, however, maintain that it provides a vital legal pathway for immigrants from underrepresented nations, including many African countries.

Ghana has historically been among the African nations with significant participation in the diversity visa lottery, making developments around the programme of particular interest to many on the continent.

US judge orders Trump to reopen DV lottery registration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a US judge had ordered the Trump administration to reopen registration for the 2027 Diversity Visa lottery.

The programme, commonly known as the Green Card Lottery, is set to accept entries from November 1.

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Source: YEN.com.gh