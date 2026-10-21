USCIS requires couples applying for a marriage-based green card to submit evidence proving their union is genuine and not entered into for immigration purposes

Federal regulations name specific document categories, including joint financial records, shared lease agreements, and sworn affidavits from people who know the couple

Officers pay close attention to the dates on submitted records, and files where every shared document begins the same month as the petition can raise red flags during review

Couples applying for a marriage-based green card in the United States must provide documents showing that their marriage represents a genuine, shared life rather than an arrangement designed to secure immigration benefits.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) scrutinises every marriage-based petition because sham marriages remain a recognised form of immigration fraud.

USCIS reviews marriage-based green card evidence, including joint finances, shared housing Image credit: PS Photography, Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

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A civil marriage certificate establishes that a marriage is legally valid, but it does not, on its own, satisfy the agency that the union is real.

What USCIS considers bona fide

The legal standard governing spousal petitions is set out in the Form I-130 instructions and in 8 CFR 216.4, the federal regulation covering removal of conditions on residence. Under that framework, USCIS officers assess whether a couple married with the intention of building a shared life or primarily to obtain an immigration benefit.

The review focuses on whether two people have genuinely merged their daily lives, not on the quality of their romance or how they choose to structure their relationship.

Before any relationship evidence is considered, a spousal petition must include a civil marriage certificate, proof that any prior marriages for both spouses ended legally, and evidence of the petitioner's citizenship or permanent residence status.

The core categories of evidence

The regulations point to several categories of evidence that officers treat as meaningful indicators of a genuine marriage.

Joint financial records rank among the clearest signals, including statements from shared bank accounts, joint credit cards, and federal tax returns filed under married status. Insurance documents naming a spouse as beneficiary also carry weight because they reflect long-term planning.

Proof of a shared home is another anchor category. A lease or property deed in both names is the strongest form, supported by utility bills, bank correspondence, and driver's licences showing a common address.

Where only one spouse appears on a lease, a written statement from the landlord confirming that both parties reside at the property can help.

Sworn affidavits from friends, relatives, colleagues, or religious figures are one of the evidence types specifically named in the regulations. Under 8 CFR 204.2, each affidavit should include the writer's full name, address, and date and place of birth, along with a detailed account of how they know the couple. Writers who describe specific events with dates are more persuasive than those who offer general character statements.

Presentation and common pitfalls

Officers also pay attention to the timeline of submitted documents. A file where every joint account, lease, and insurance policy was opened in the same month the petition was filed can appear staged.

Mixing older evidence of the relationship with more recent records helps demonstrate continuity rather than last-minute preparation.

Inconsistencies between forms and supporting documents are another common problem. Addresses, employment details, and move-in dates should align across all submitted materials, since small mismatches can prompt a request for additional evidence or closer scrutiny at interview.

Most marriage-based green card cases involve an interview at which both spouses are questioned about their life together. Bringing copies of all submitted documents, along with any new joint records gathered since filing, allows both parties to give consistent and informed answers.

US updates green card eligibility rules

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had formally removed a Biden-era immigration regulation that governed how officials determined whether Green Card applicants were likely to become financially dependent on government support.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a final rule rescinding the 2022 public charge regulation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh