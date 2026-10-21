Portugal published the income threshold foreigners must meet to qualify for a long-term digital nomad visa on the government's official diplomatic portal

Applicants must prove average monthly earnings of at least €4,080 over the three months before applying for the visa

The documents required differ depending on whether the applicant is employed or works independently as a contractor

Portugal has outlined a firm financial benchmark that remote workers must clear before qualifying for a long-term digital nomad visa, with the full requirements made available through the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs diplomatic portal.

Portugal says foreigners eyeing long-term digital nomad visa must meet salary threshol

Source: Instagram

The government stipulates that applicants must show proof of average monthly income earned over the three months immediately before their application.

That figure must reach at least four times Portugal's monthly minimum guaranteed remuneration. With the national minimum wage currently sitting at €1,020 per month, the income floor for digital nomad visa hopefuls works out to €4,080 monthly.

Documents Required for Digital Nomad Applicants

What applicants must submit depends largely on how they earn their income. Those in standard employment, working under an employer, must provide either a valid work contract or a signed declaration from that employer confirming the working arrangement.

Independent workers have slightly more flexibility, with three document options available: a society contract, a services provision contract, or written confirmation of services rendered to one or more entities. Regardless of employment type, all income presented as evidence must be directly traceable to one of these contractual arrangements.

Every applicant is also required to submit proof of tax residency, and the portal makes clear that consular offices may request additional documents beyond those listed, at their own discretion.

General Visa Requirements for All Applicants

Beyond the income-related paperwork, Portugal requires all national visa applicants to submit a completed and signed application form alongside two recent passport photographs and a valid travel document. Travel insurance covering medical expenses and possible repatriation must also be in place at the time of application.

A criminal record certificate from the applicant's home country, or from any country where they have lived over the past year, is mandatory. General proof of financial resources rounds out the standard requirements.

Portugal's digital nomad visa has drawn considerable attention from remote workers across Africa and other regions, as more countries introduce dedicated pathways for professionals who are not tied to a single physical workplace.

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Source: YEN.com.gh