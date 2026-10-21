Portugal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the baseline documentation requirements for foreigners seeking a national visa for long-term residency

The official list covers seven core documents, from a completed application form to proof of sufficient financial resources

Certain visa categories, including digital nomads and family reunification applicants, must meet additional documentation requirements beyond the standard list

Portugal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has outlined the minimum documentation that foreigners must submit when applying for a national visa intended for long-term residency in the country.

Portugal mentions 7 requirements for foreigners applying for long-term residency. Photo credit: Expresso.

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The requirements were published on Portugal's official Diplomatic Portal and apply across all residency application categories, regardless of the applicant's reason for relocating.

The 7 core documents Portugal requires

The first document on the list is a completed and signed national visa application form. Where the applicant is a minor or has been legally declared incapacitated, a guardian must sign in their place.

Applicants must also submit two recent passport-sized photographs in good condition, together with a valid passport or an officially recognised travel document. The passport must retain its validity for at least three months after the applicant's planned return date, and a photocopy of the biographical data page is compulsory.

Foreigners applying from a country other than their own nationality must supply evidence of lawful residency in that country, with validity extending beyond the visa's expiry date.

A travel insurance policy covering necessary medical expenses, emergency medical assistance, and potential repatriation is also mandatory. However, this condition may be waived where a bilateral or international agreement exists between Portugal and the applicant's home country. Brazil and the United Kingdom are among the countries currently covered by such arrangements.

A criminal record certificate, issued by the relevant authority in the applicant's country of nationality or in a country where they have lived for more than one year, is required. Where applicable, the document must carry the Hague Apostille or be legalised through the appropriate process. Applicants under 16 years of age are exempt from this requirement.

Finally, applicants must demonstrate that they have access to sufficient financial resources, as defined by the relevant government decree.

Additional requirements for families and specific visa categories

Families travelling with children face extra documentation obligations. If a minor is not accompanied by both parents, or is in the care of a third party, the application must include either a notarised travel authorisation from one or both parents, or a court order granting permission. A copy of a parent's identity document must accompany this.

Beyond the general requirements, Portugal's portal identifies several visa categories that carry their own supplementary documentation, including visas for subordinate or independent employment, teaching and highly qualified activities, research, academic study, family reunification, retirement and passive income, remote work as a digital nomad, and accompanying family members of visa holders.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has noted that the published list represents the minimum acceptable for submission, and that individual consular offices retain the authority to request further documentation at their discretion.

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Source: YEN.com.gh