The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services recognises several types of marriages for Green Card and visa applications

In the list, four types of marriages may qualify, depending on their legal standing in the country where they took place

USCIS does not automatically approve applications based on a marriage certificate alone, and couples must meet additional requirements

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Many couples pursuing a United States Green Card through marriage are unaware of just how broad the rules around qualifying unions can be, and how much more is required beyond simply having a marriage certificate.

US lists civil marriages and three others among the unions eligible for Green Cards and US visas. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recognises a wider range of marriages than most applicants expect, provided the union is legally valid in the country where it was conducted, and all immigration criteria are met.

Marriages recognised for US Green Card, Visa applications

1. Civil marriages

Marriages formalised through a government registry or court are among the most straightforward for USCIS to assess and are broadly accepted across the board.

2. Religious marriages

Marriages conducted through a church, mosque, synagogue or other recognised faith institution may also qualify, provided the ceremony holds legal weight in the country where it took place.

3. Common-law marriages

This is where a couple lives together and presents themselves publicly as married without a formal ceremony; it can be considered in jurisdictions where such arrangements are legally recognised.

4. Gay marriages

Gay marriages are equally included within the scope of qualifying unions, consistent with legal developments that extended federal recognition to such partnerships in the United States.

Marriage certificate not enough for US visa

Despite this relatively inclusive approach, a marriage certificate alone does not guarantee a successful application.

USCIS reviews every case individually and places considerable emphasis on whether the marriage is bona fide, meaning the couple entered the union genuinely, and not primarily to secure an immigration benefit.

Officers may scrutinise shared finances, cohabitation history and communication records as part of that assessment.

Applicants who struggle to demonstrate the authenticity of their relationship face the risk of denial, even if the ceremony itself was conducted lawfully.

Those whose circumstances involve additional complexity, such as a marriage performed outside the US, a union governed by a legal system unfamiliar to American authorities, or prior immigration complications, are strongly encouraged to seek advice from a qualified immigration attorney or consult official USCIS guidance before submitting their application.

It is also worth noting that not all marriages legally recognised abroad will qualify for US immigration benefits.

USCIS guidelines exclude certain types of unions, including polygamous and proxy marriages, from eligibility.

A marriage that is perfectly valid under the laws of another country may still be deemed ineligible under American immigration rules, making it essential for applicants to understand exactly where they stand before proceeding.

US lists marriages ineligible for visa applications

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services had published guidance on marriages it refuses to recognise for immigration purposes.

USCIS listed five categories of unions that disqualify applicants from marriage-based visa or green card eligibility.

Foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, whose marriages fall into the excluded categories cannot use them to obtain US residency.

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Source: YEN.com.gh