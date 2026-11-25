USCIS data shows 80% of I-130 petitions filed by US citizens for immediate relatives take up to 29.5 months to complete

Immediate relatives covered by the figure include spouses, parents, and unmarried children under the age of 21

The official processing time does not account for additional stages at the National Visa Centre or US embassies abroad

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is currently taking more than two years to process petitions filed by American citizens on behalf of their closest family members, according to official government data published on the USCIS website.

Processing time records for Form I-130, the Petition for Alien Relative, show that 80% of cases across all field offices are completed within 29.5 months.

USCIS data shows 80% of I-130 petitions for US citizens’ immediate relatives take up to 29.5 months. Image credit: Chip Somodevilla, jacoblund/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The figure applies to US citizens petitioning for immediate relatives, a category that covers spouses, parents, and unmarried children under the age of 21.

What the 29.5-month figure covers

The data, drawn directly from the USCIS processing time tool at egov.uscis.gov, reflects only the period required for the federal agency to adjudicate the initial petition. It does not include the subsequent stages that applicants must navigate before a visa is issued.

Once USCIS approves a petition, the case moves to the National Visa Centre (NVC) for document collection and fee processing, before being forwarded to the relevant US embassy or consulate overseas for interview scheduling and final review.

Each of those stages carries its own waiting period, which means the total time from filing to visa approval can extend considerably beyond the 29.5-month benchmark.

USCIS also notes that processing times fluctuate and are not guaranteed, meaning some applicants may wait longer depending on case complexity, documentation completeness, and workload at individual field offices.

Why processing times matter for African families

For many African immigrants with US citizenship who are seeking to reunite with family members, the extended wait has significant practical consequences. Spouses living in different countries, parents waiting to join adult children in the United States, and young children separated from a parent with American status are all affected by the prolonged timelines.

The I-130 petition is the first step in a multi-stage legal process, and delays at this initial stage push back every subsequent milestone in a family's immigration journey.

US immigration law firm AK Poku Law, PLLC, based in Manassas, Virginia, highlighted the figures in a November 2026 social media post, drawing attention to the data for immigrant communities navigating the system.

US sets residency rules for foreign spouses’ citizenship

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had listed the conditions foreign nationals married to American citizens must satisfy before they can apply for citizenship through naturalisation.

Under these rules, spouses of US citizens qualify for a shorter path to naturalisation than most other permanent residents.

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Source: YEN.com.gh