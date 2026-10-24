Africa's richest man opened up about his early spending habits, including a major purchase he made without professional advice

Dangote disclosed exactly how much he was earning daily in 1978 and what he spent it on

The billionaire now uses his own experience to warn young entrepreneurs about a specific financial trap

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has admitted that his early years of wealth were marked by extravagant spending, including amassing 27 cars and purchasing a private aircraft before his 23rd birthday decisions he now looks back on with regret.

The Dangote Group founder made the disclosure while reflecting on his journey as a young businessman, revealing that significant earnings came to him early in his career and that he spent a portion of that money on luxury items without much restraint.

Aliko Dangote talks about owning a private jet before age 23. Photo credit: @ghanaweb.

Source: Instagram

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote bought his first private jet before 23

Dangote said that in 1978, his daily earnings stood at approximately 7,000 naira, a figure he described as considerable for that period. That same year, he purchased his first Mercedes-Benz 200 for 5,100 naira, a vehicle he was thrilled to own despite it lacking power steering.

Beyond cars, Dangote also admitted to buying his first aircraft without consulting any adviser, saying the purchase was driven purely by the desire to own one.

He also recalled a plane crash at London's Luton Airport on 31 March 1983 while reflecting on those formative experiences with wealth.

The Instagram photo is below:

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, shares money-saving tips

The billionaire Aliko Dangote said he now makes a point of cautioning young people whenever he sees them splashing money on luxury goods shortly after they begin earning. He draws directly from his own past to make the point, stressing that the excitement of early financial success should not translate into an extravagant lifestyle.

"Making money should not automatically lead to an expensive lifestyle," Dangote warned, adding that excessive spending on enjoyment can pull a person's focus away from the hard work required to build a lasting business.

His remarks serve as a broader call for financial discipline among young entrepreneurs, urging them to channel their resources into growing their ventures rather than indulging in luxury at the first sign of success.

The Instagram video is below:

Aliko Dangote acquires new shares

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted facts about Aliko Dangote’s public share offering in his Lagos refinery, which could raise up to $2.1 billion for a roughly 3% stake in the business.

The refinery supplies more than 70% of Nigeria’s energy needs, and proceeds are expected to fund a major expansion.

But experts warn first-time investors to use only money they can leave untouched for several years and to watch out for scams.

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Source: YEN.com.gh