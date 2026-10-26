DStv Ghana announced it will overhaul its subscription structure from 5 November 2026, replacing six existing bouquets

The new lineup introduces four simplified packages , with monthly prices ranging from GH₵50 to GH₵570

The restructuring is part of a broader Canal+ and MultiChoice rollout across sub-Saharan Africa

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DStv Ghana will discontinue its six existing subscription bouquets and replace them with four restructured packages from 5 November 2026, as part of a wider overhaul by Canal+ and MultiChoice across sub-Saharan Africa.

The changes were announced by Ghana Tech & Infra on social media, with the new lineup designed to simplify the subscription process and offer subscribers more clearly defined value at each price tier.

DStv Ghana will replace six bouquets with four packages priced GH₵50–GH₵570 from November 2026, as Canal+ and MultiChoice simplify subscriptions across Africa. Image credit: AFP/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DStv Ghana's 4 new packages

The entry-level Starter package will be priced at GH₵50 per month and will give subscribers access to 90 channels. The mid-tier Select package, at GH₵100 per month, expands that offering to 123 channels.

Above that sits the Sports package at GH₵250 per month, which provides access to the platform's full football content. At the top of the range, the Ultimate package is priced at GH₵570 per month and includes premium sports and entertainment content, covering Formula 1, golf, tennis, MotoGP, and rugby, among other sports.

The four packages will replace the six bouquets currently available to DStv subscribers in Ghana.

Part of a broader Canal+ restructuring

The Ghana overhaul forms part of a larger restructuring that Canal+ and MultiChoice are rolling out across African markets from November 2026.

In other markets, the new lineup includes five packages, adding a DStv Movies & Series tier and retaining DStv Premium as the top-tier option alongside the four packages being introduced in Ghana.

The companies have stated that the changes aim to make subscriptions easier to navigate, give viewers a greater range of choice, and deliver improved value for money across different household budgets.

Sam George's feud with MultiChoice

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam George, expressed his readiness to shut down MultiChoice Ghana in September 2025.

This came after a long-standing standoff between the DStv operator in Ghana and the government over subscription prices.

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Source: YEN.com.gh