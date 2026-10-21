Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs announced sweeping increases to Employment Pass salary thresholds, with the changes taking effect on June 1, 2026

The revised framework doubled the minimum salary for the top-tier Employment Pass Category I from RM10,000 to RM20,000 per month

The government said the policy shift is aimed at reducing reliance on foreign labour and prioritising qualified Malaysian workers under the Thirteenth Malaysia Plan

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Malaysia has rolled out major changes to the salary requirements tied to its primary work visa for foreign professionals, with all Employment Pass (EP) applications from June 1, 2026, now subject to significantly higher monthly earning thresholds.

Malaysia raises Employment Pass salary thresholds from June 1, 2026, doubling Category I to RM20,000 to prioritise local workers and reshape foreign hiring. Image credit: Reuters

Source: UGC

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA) published the revised policy on January 15, 2026, following Cabinet approval on October 17, 2025.

Officials framed the overhaul as a deliberate push to reduce the country's reliance on foreign labour and to give qualified Malaysians a stronger foothold in the job market, consistent with the goals of the Thirteenth Malaysia Plan (RMK-13).

Malaysia's new employment pass salary thresholds

The changes affect all three Employment Pass categories. At the top end, Category I now requires a minimum monthly salary of RM20,000 (approximately $4,500 as at October 21, 2026), up from the previous floor of RM10,000 (approximately $2,250).

Holders in this tier can receive a pass valid for up to 10 years.

Category II, which previously covered salaries ranging from RM5,000 to RM9,999, now requires a minimum of RM10,000 and caps at RM19,999 (approximately $2,250 to $4,490).

Pass holders in this bracket may also be granted up to 10 years, but are required to have a workforce succession plan in place.

Category III, the entry-level tier, shifts from a band of RM3,000 to RM4,999 to a new range of RM5,000 to RM9,999 (approximately $1,125 to $2,245).

This category remains capped at five years and similarly mandates a succession plan.

What employers need to know

The MOHA confirmed it will hold consultation sessions with employers, industry bodies, and relevant government agencies before the full rollout to help businesses adapt their hiring strategies without major operational disruptions.

The ministry noted that the policy was shaped through structured industry engagements that began as far back as 2022, replacing a framework that had been in place since December 2016 following an Economic Council meeting.

Officials also linked the changes to the principles of Malaysia MADANI, the government's broader social and economic agenda, which centres on balanced and inclusive reforms designed to protect national interests while supporting the long-term development of the local workforce.

All new and renewal EP applications submitted from June 1, 2026, must comply with the updated salary thresholds.

Malaysia lists entry, exit document rules

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Malaysia's immigration authorities had released a list of six key documents that foreign travellers were required to carry when entering or leaving the country.

The announcement had come amid growing tourist arrivals to Malaysia, with the government keen to ensure smooth border processing.

Travellers who failed to present the required documents at entry and exit points risked being denied access to the country.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh