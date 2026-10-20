Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak has described Nsawam Prison as a five-star facility following improvements to its infrastructure

The prison has benefited from new vocational training workshops, including a bakery, kente weaving and electrical repair facilities

Other developments include a 320-capacity reformation camp, while additional accommodation and agricultural projects have been underway

Interior Minister Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka has described the Nsawam Prison as a five-star facility, citing improvements to its infrastructure and facilities.

From bakery to skills training centres: Inside Nsawam Prison's modern facilities. Image credit: myjoyonline

Source: UGC

In a statement shared by GHOne TV on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, the minister said the prison had undergone significant improvements.

He stated:

"With all the new facilities, Nsawam is now a five-star prison."

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His comments have drawn attention to the various projects undertaken at the correctional institution in Ghana's Eastern Region.

New facilities at Nsawam Prison

Among the recent developments is a bakery and several vocational training workshops commissioned on July 17, 2026.

The facilities were provided through a partnership between the United Nations Office on Drags and Crime (UNODC) and the United States government's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

The new workshops focus on kente weaving, doormat production and electrical appliance repairs.

Inmates can acquire practical skills through these programmes, preparing them for employment and self-reliance after serving their sentences.

The project forms part of broader efforts by the Ghana Prisons Service to promote rehabilitation and improve prisoners' welfare.

Other modern facilities at Nsawam

The wider Nsawam prison system also benefits from a 320-capacity reformation camp constructed by the Church of Pentecost.

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Commissioned in October 2022, the separate facility contains furnished dormitories, an ICT laboratory, tailoring and carpentry workshops, and an infirmary.

Other amenities include a chapel, kitchen, dining hall, visitors' lounge, football pitch, volleyball court and CCTV surveillance equipment.

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The facility was developed to provide inmates with better living conditions and opportunities to acquire employable skills.

Meanwhile, two major expansion projects were under construction at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison earlier in 2026.

These included an 800-capacity remand prison and a poultry facility designed to accommodate 5,000 laying birds.

President John Dramani Mahama inspected the projects during a visit in April 2026.

The proposed remand facility is expected to help address overcrowding, while the poultry project is intended to support food production.

However, the completion of these two projects has not been independently confirmed.

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Despite the infrastructure improvements, overcrowding has historically remained a major challenge at Nsawam.

Ghana Prisons Service records from May 2025 indicated that the medium-security prison accommodated 3,548 inmates, considerably above its original capacity of 717.

Muntaka's five-star description reflects his assessment of the improvements rather than an official prison rating.

UCC: Nsawam prison inmate graduated with first-class

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 40-year-old Ghanaian man has made history at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison by graduating with a first-class Bachelor of Education degree in Junior High Education from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) while serving a prison sentence.

Fuseini Alidu Konlabik, who spent 12 years behind bars, completed his secondary and tertiary education through distance learning programmes offered at the facility.

He sat for the November WASSCE examination in 2018, earning an aggregate of 12, before proceeding to enrol in UCC's distance education programme to pursue his undergraduate degree.

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Source: YEN.com.gh