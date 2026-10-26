President Trump signed a Presidential Determination on September 25, 2026, fixing the refugee admissions ceiling for FY 2027

The determination prioritises Afrikaners from South Africa under the administration's existing resettlement policy

All applicants remain subject to strict identity verification, security screening, and other presidential policy conditions

President Donald Trump signed a Presidential Determination on 25 September 2026, setting the refugee admissions ceiling for Fiscal Year 2027 at 17,500.

The decision was subsequently published in the Federal Register on 2 October 2026.

Trump sets the FY 2027 US refugee admissions ceiling at 17,500, prioritising South African Afrikaners Image credit: Aaron Schwartz, Halfpoint Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The figure represents a maximum rather than a guaranteed intake, meaning the total number of refugees actually admitted during the fiscal year could fall short of that threshold depending on how applications proceed.

Afrikaners prioritised under FY 2027 policy

The determination designates Afrikaners from South Africa as the primary group to be considered for resettlement under the administration's refugee policy. This aligns with the broader stance the Trump administration has taken towards South Africa, which has included earlier executive actions aimed at facilitating the resettlement of Afrikaners in the United States.

Under the terms of the determination, certain Afrikaner applicants may be assessed for refugee status while still residing in South Africa, rather than being required to apply from a third country. This provision applies provided the individual meets all relevant eligibility requirements at the time of assessment.

Screening requirements remain strict

Regardless of nationality or priority category, all applicants under the FY 2027 framework are subject to rigorous identity verification and security screening. Additional conditions tied to existing presidential policies also apply throughout the admissions process.

The 17,500 cap marks a significant reduction compared to historical refugee admissions figures under previous administrations, continuing a trend of tighter limits on humanitarian admissions that has defined immigration policy under Trump.

US lawmaker introduces bill to permanently end DV programme

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Republican congressman from Texas had introduced legislation in the House of Representatives seeking to permanently shut down the Diversity Immigrant Visa Lottery.

Representative Keith Self, who represents Texas's 3rd congressional district, confirmed the bill on October 22, 2026, via his official X account.

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Source: YEN.com.gh