Australia has announced a new permanent residency visa pathway targeting citizens of a specific nation

The development comes through a treaty arrangement that could change the lives of thousands of migrants

Eligibility conditions attached to the visa pathway have drawn significant attention from prospective applicants

Australia has taken a significant step in its immigration policy by announcing a permanent residency visa pathway specifically available to citizens of New Zealand, offering a more direct route to settling in the country long-term.

The move centres on a treaty-based arrangement that allows eligible New Zealand citizens living in Australia to apply for permanent residency without going through the more complex general skilled migration process.

Australia names country whose citizens can apply for its permanent residency visa treaty pathway. Photo credit: Hilary Wardhaugh & LuapVision/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This development is seen as a meaningful shift in how Australia manages its relationship with its closest neighbour under longstanding bilateral agreements.

Who qualifies for the new Australia pathway

To be considered eligible, New Zealand citizens must meet certain requirements tied to their period of residence in Australia and their income history.

Applicants are generally expected to have lived in Australia for a defined number of years and to have earned above a specified income threshold during that time.

The pathway is designed to benefit those who have already built their lives in Australia but have not yet secured permanent status.

What the visa means in practice

Permanent residency grants holders a range of rights similar to those enjoyed by Australian citizens, including access to Medicare, the ability to sponsor family members, and greater job security.

For many New Zealanders who have spent years contributing to the Australian economy, this pathway represents a long-awaited opportunity to formalise their place in the country.

New Zealand citizens have historically occupied a unique but sometimes uncertain position in Australia.

While they have been able to live and work freely under the Special Category Visa arrangement, permanent residency has remained out of reach for a large number of them without meeting broader migration criteria.

Australia's decision reflects an ongoing effort to strengthen ties with New Zealand and to acknowledge the deep social and economic bonds between the two nations.

For eligible individuals, the announcement opens a door that many may not have expected to see unlocked quite so soon.

Australia publishes skills visa eligible occupations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Australia had released its Core Skills Occupational List, which named 456 roles eligible for employer-sponsored migration.

The list spanned sectors including engineering, ICT, health services, education, and skilled trades such as carpentry and plumbing.

Immigration experts said workers whose jobs appeared on the list had a clear pathway if their employer was willing to sponsor them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh