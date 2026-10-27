Armenia announced a new visa-free entry policy covering citizens of 111 countries who hold valid residence permits from select nations

The policy targets holders of residence permits from specific countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, and EU member states

Armenia's move is seen as part of a broader effort to boost tourism and strengthen international ties

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Armenia has opened its borders more widely to international travellers, granting visa-free entry to citizens of 111 countries, provided they hold a valid residence permit issued by one of a designated list of nations.

Under the new policy, foreign nationals do not need to obtain an Armenian visa before travelling, as long as they possess a current residence permit from countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, or any member state of the European Union, among others on the approved list.

Armenia offers visa-free entry to citizens of 111 countries with valid residence permits. Photo credit: izusek/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Armenia's visa-free entry?

The arrangement applies broadly to citizens of 111 countries who can demonstrate legal residency in a qualifying nation.

This means a Nigerian, Ghanaian, or Kenyan citizen living and working legally in the United States or Germany, for instance, would be eligible to enter Armenia without a separately issued visa.

Travellers are expected to present both a valid passport and a current residence permit at the point of entry.

Armenian authorities have made clear that the residence permit must be valid at the time of travel, and expired documents will not be accepted as grounds for visa-free admission.

Armenia's tourism and diplomacy push

The policy reflects Armenia's ongoing efforts to position itself as a more accessible destination for the global diaspora and international professionals.

By linking visa-free access to residence in well-regulated countries, Armenian authorities aim to attract a demographic of travellers who are already vetted by foreign immigration systems.

Armenia, a landlocked country in the South Caucasus with a population of just under three million, has been steadily expanding its bilateral and multilateral agreements in recent years.

The country is home to a rich cultural heritage, including some of the world's oldest Christian churches and a UNESCO-listed monastery complex at Geghard.

Travellers planning to visit Armenia under this arrangement are advised to confirm that their residence permit falls within the approved list of qualifying countries before making travel plans, as the policy carries specific conditions that determine eligibility.

Malta announces four permanent residence conditions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that the Maltese government published the requirements for long-term residence on its official Identità portal for third-country nationals.

Applicants were required to have lived legally in Malta for at least five consecutive years before they could submit their application.

The application process was handled entirely online, with a fee of €500 (approximately $530) due at the time of submission.

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Source: YEN.com.gh