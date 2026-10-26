Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has confirmed the death of the two-term Buyamba County legislator

Mugerwa had been battling lung and throat complications during a prolonged stay at a medical facility

The former MP's condition reportedly worsened after a bruising defeat in the January 2026 general election

Former Buyamba County Member of Parliament Amos Mandela Mugerwa has died at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Uganda, where he had been receiving intensive medical care for approximately two months.

Former Uganda MP Amos Mandela Mugerwa dies after two months at the Mulago hospital. Photo source: @Thomas_Tayebwa

Source: Twitter

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa confirmed the death on Sunday, 25 October, paying tribute to a colleague he described as a principled voice on public finance matters.

Tayebwa and Mugerwa served together on the committee on national economy, where the late former MP repeatedly argued that the government should demonstrate effective use of existing loans before seeking new borrowing.

His persistence on the issue eventually led the committee to establish firm criteria that had to be met before any new loan facility could receive approval.

"I am saddened to learn of the death of our colleague Hon. Amos Mandela Mugerwa, who represented Buyamba County in the 9th and 10th Parliaments. We were together on the committee on national economy, where he always asserted the need for effective absorption of government loans before more could be borrowed. My condolences go to his family, the people of Rakai, and the country at large," Tayebwa wrote.

According to The Daily Monitor, Mugerwa had been suffering from complications affecting his lungs and throat.

Reports indicate that his health declined sharply following the January 2026 General Election, in which he contested his former seat as an independent candidate but lost to NRM's Gyaviira Ssemwanga.

Before entering elective politics, Mugerwa built his career in public service as a community development officer in Rakai District.

The Ugandan politician hailed from Kacheera Sub-county in the same district and went on to represent Buyamba County across two consecutive parliamentary terms.

Mugerwa's sad demise has sparked an outpour of condolences from many citizens and colleagues on social media.

The X post announcing the demise of former Ugandan MP Amos Mandela Mugerwa is below:

Reactions to Amos Mandela Mugerwa's death

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

KKiwungulo commented:

"RIP, my bro. It is so painful. What happened to Amos?"

MarksonMut37847 wrote:

"Such great men will always be remembered, but also us who are left behind should put what they fought for into practice. May his soul rest in peace."

ChemaswetKisos said:

"I also served with him in the Committee on National Economy in the 9th Parliament. He was always a good man indeed. We will miss him indeed. MHSRIP."

Veteran Ugandan MP General Moses Ali dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about General Moses Ali, Uganda’s veteran MP and retired military officer, who died at 87 after a public career spanning several decades.

From serving as finance minister under Idi Amin to helping bring about his overthrow and later becoming Uganda’s Second Deputy Prime Minister, Ali’s life traced some of the country’s most turbulent political eras.

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Source: YEN.com.gh