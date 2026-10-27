UK Lawmakers Call for ETA Exemption for Certain Categories of Tourists

British MPs raised concerns in Parliament about the Electronic Travel Authorisation scheme and its impact on tourism

Lawmakers argued that certain groups of visitors should be exempt from the ETA requirement before travelling to the UK

The calls came amid growing pressure on the government to review the policy and its effect on visitor numbers

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A group of British lawmakers has urged the government to reconsider its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme, calling for exemptions to be granted to specific categories of tourists visiting the United Kingdom.

Members of Parliament raised the issue in the House of Commons, arguing that the blanket application of the ETA requirement risks discouraging legitimate visitors and harming the country's tourism sector.

UK lawmakers call for an ETA exemption for certain categories of foreign tourists. Photo credit: House of Commons - PA Images/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The ETA, which requires travellers from previously visa-free countries to obtain pre-travel authorisation before arriving in the UK, has been in force since early 2024.

Concerns over UK tourism impact

Lawmakers pointed to particular concern around visitors who travel frequently to the UK, including those coming for short stays or who have strong ties to the country.

The MPs argued that making such travellers navigate the ETA process each time they visit creates unnecessary friction and may push them towards other destinations.

The debate reflected broader unease within Parliament about whether the scheme, as currently structured, strikes the right balance between border security and economic openness.

Critics of the policy have noted that the UK's tourism and hospitality industries depend heavily on ease of access for international visitors.

British Government urged to act

During the parliamentary discussion, lawmakers pressed ministers to consider carving out exemptions for groups such as frequent visitors, those with family connections in the UK, or travellers arriving from countries with historically low rates of overstaying or visa violations.

"We need to ensure that the ETA does not become a barrier that turns away the very visitors who contribute so much to our economy and our cultural life," one of the MPs said.

Ministers acknowledged the concerns raised but did not commit to any immediate changes to the scheme.

The UK Government has maintained that the ETA is a necessary security measure aligned with systems already in place in countries such as the United States, Canada, and Australia.

The debate is expected to continue as more data emerges on how the ETA has affected tourist arrivals since its introduction.

UK names 34 countries eligible for ETA entry

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had announced a list of 34 European countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to enter Britain using an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

The ETA is a digital travel permission that allows qualifying nationals to visit England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

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Source: YEN.com.gh