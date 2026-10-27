The UK government published guidance on October 8, 2026, detailing a new visa route for foreign graduates seeking internships and work placements

Eligible applicants under the Government Authorised Exchange visa must secure a certificate of sponsorship from IRARA Citizen Services before applying

The guidance also outlines Student visa, Child Student visa, and Standard Visitor options depending on the purpose and length of stay

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The UK government has introduced a dedicated visa pathway for foreign graduates and learners seeking internships, traineeships, and work placements in the country, following guidance published on 8 October 2026.

The route, formally designated the Government Authorised Exchange (GAE) visa, targets learners and staff participating in the Erasmus+ programme.

Guidance details the Government Authorised Exchange visa for Erasmus+ internships and placements, with IRARA sponsorship, plus student and visitor routes. Image credit: WPA Pool, hatman12/Getty Images

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All prospective applicants are required to obtain a certificate of sponsorship from IRARA Citizen Services before lodging any application.

Who qualifies for the GAE visa

Learners are eligible to apply if they intend to complete a traineeship with a UK host organisation, undertake an internship as part of higher education studies or as a recent graduate, participate in teaching or research assistantships, or pursue doctoral research placements.

Staff members can also access the route if they are travelling to deliver guest lectures, conduct training placements, observe vocational practices, collaborate on curriculum development, or work on academic and research partnerships.

For shorter stays, the Standard Visitor route remains available. Under this option, visitors staying for up to six months may study at an accredited institution, attend workshops or conferences, undertake job shadowing, participate in school or academic exchanges, or take part in short-term traineeships.

Travellers arriving from Europe, the United States, Australia, Canada, and several other countries will generally require an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) rather than a full visa. The guidance clarifies that ETA holders must still satisfy Standard Visitor requirements and may be questioned at the UK border.

Student and Child Student visa options

For those travelling to the UK primarily to study, a Student visa or Child Student visa may be required. In either case, the applicant's UK education provider must hold a valid student sponsor licence and issue a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies, which must be in place before any application is submitted.

Children between the ages of 4 and 17 may apply for a Child Student visa if enrolled at a participating school, including independent schools, state-funded academies, and, for those aged 16 and above, programmes incorporating a work-based element.

Applicants aged 16 and over may qualify for a Student visa if enrolled in further or higher education, a course with a work-based component, or a traineeship offered by a licensed sponsor. Where a course runs for fewer than six months, a Standard Visitor application may be submitted instead.

The guidance additionally covers youth project participants travelling under Erasmus+, who may enter the UK as Standard Visitors to attend youth exchanges, networking events, study visits, or to carry out preparatory visits for upcoming programmes.

UK lawmakers seek ETA exemption for certain tourists

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a group of British lawmakers had urged the government to reconsider its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme.

Members of Parliament argued that the blanket application of the ETA requirement risked discouraging legitimate visitors and harming the country's tourism sector.

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Source: YEN.com.gh