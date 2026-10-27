Qatar Releases List of 43 Countries Eligible for 90-Day Visa on Arrival

Qatar's Ministry of Interior confirmed a free instant tourist visa valid for 90 days for nationals from 43 countries across multiple continents

Only two African countries, South Africa and the Maldives, feature on Qatar's eligibility list alongside nations from Europe, Asia, and the Americas

Travellers must present four key documents to qualify for the visa, including a valid passport and proof of health insurance

Qatar has launched a free, instant tourist visa valid for 90 days, open to citizens of 43 countries spanning Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas.

The Qatar Ministry of Interior confirmed the scheme, stating that the visa is non-extendable and allows eligible visitors to stay in the country for up to three months at no cost.

Qatar’s free, instant 90-day tourist visa covers 43 countries. Image credit: oleksagrzegorz, Florian Gaertner/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Which countries qualify for Qatar's free visa

The full list of eligible nations includes Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, Georgia, Guyana, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, the Maldives, Mexico, Moldova, Monaco, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Suriname, Thailand, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Uruguay, Vatican City and Venezuela.

Of the 43 listed nations, only South Africa and the Maldives represent the African continent, making the eligibility rare for African passport holders.

Requirements for the Qatar tourist visa

To qualify for the free visa, travellers must meet four conditions: hold a valid passport, present a return ticket, provide proof of accommodation, and carry valid health insurance.

The Ministry advised nationals from countries not included on the list to consult Qatar's official visa portal to explore other applicable visa categories before making travel arrangements.

The announcement positions Qatar as an increasingly accessible destination, particularly for travellers from qualifying nations in the Americas and Asia, where coverage is notably broad.

Qatar sets 2 salary thresholds for family residence visas

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar had listed the conditions foreign nationals must meet before they can bring their families to live with them in the country.

The requirements are administered by the General Administration of Nationality, Borders and Expatriate Affairs within the Ministry of Interior.

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Source: YEN.com.gh