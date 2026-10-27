Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports activated 23 status-correction centres across the kingdom on October 11, 2026

The two-month window allows eligible individuals to regularise their stay, with some qualifying for a free six-month visit visa

Certain applicants without valid travel documents can access the free visit visa by booking an appointment at one of the 23 centres

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Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports launched 23 status-correction centres across the kingdom on October 11, 2026, opening a two-month window for people to bring their immigration status into order.

Saudi Arabia Opens 23 Status Correction Centres for Free 6-Month Visit Visa

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The Saudi Press Agency published the announcement on October 10, 2026, confirming that the centres would span every region of the kingdom to guarantee nationwide access throughout the regularisation period. Among those eligible, some can qualify for a free six-month visit visa, including individuals who do not currently hold a valid travel document.

Where the 23 centres are located

The General Directorate of Passports released a full regional breakdown of how the 23 centres are distributed. Riyadh holds the largest allocation, with four centres in the capital. Aseer and the Eastern Region each host three centres, while Makkah, Jazan, and Al-Jouf have two centres each.

The remaining seven regions, Najran, Madinah, Al-Baha, Northern Borders, Tabuk, Qassim, and Hail, each have one centre. The distribution was designed specifically so that people living in remote parts of the kingdom would not face lengthy travel to complete their applications.

How to apply for the free visit visa

Applicants without valid travel documents are among those who may qualify for the free six-month visit visa. To access it, they must book an appointment, choose a preferred centre from the 23 available, and arrive at their scheduled time carrying proof of nationality, such as a passport or a travel document issued by their embassy.

Not everyone will need to visit a centre in person, however. Those whose visitor IDs have expired but whose biometric data is already registered in Saudi Arabia's systems can have their residency extended electronically for six months without stepping into a passport office.

Individuals with expired residency permits, as well as those flagged as absent from work, can also complete their status corrections through digital platforms. Depending on their category of employment, the relevant platforms include Absher, Qiwa, and Musaned.

The regularisation exercise is a collaborative effort involving relevant Saudi authorities and follows directives from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, issued in response to a request from the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council.

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Source: YEN.com.gh