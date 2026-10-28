Australia's Department of Home Affairs published a list of 53 countries whose citizens must provide biometric data before receiving a visa

Applicants from the listed countries must submit fingerprints and a facial scan at an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre before travelling

Several African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe, and Ethiopia, appear on the list

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Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the names of 53 countries whose citizens are required to submit biometric data as part of the visa application process, with the list last updated in October 2026.

Australia publishes guidance about countries that require fingerprints and face scans. Photo credit: The Australian.

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Under the Migration Act 1958 and the Migration Regulations 1994, nationals from these countries must provide what the department describes as "personal identifiers" before a visa can be issued. These identifiers consist of a full set of fingerprints, taken from all 10 fingertips using a digital scanner, and a facial image captured with a digital camera.

How Australia's biometrics collection process works

Applicants must book an appointment at an Australian Biometrics Collection Centre (ABCC), which are run by VFS Global on behalf of the Australian government. A service fee is charged at the time of the appointment. The collected data is stored and may be cross-referenced with other Australian and international agencies to verify a person's identity, immigration history, and criminal record. The department also noted that the data could be compared against biometrics captured at a later border entry or during a future visa application.

Those with temporary injuries to their face or fingers are advised to postpone their appointment until they have fully recovered. Applicants missing a finger will have their remaining prints collected.

The Department of Home Affairs stated that the programme exists to shield applicants from identity fraud, strengthen border security, and make travel to Australia safer overall.

African and Asian countries on the List

Several African nations feature on the list, including Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, and Algeria. A number of Asian and Middle Eastern countries also appear, among them India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Western nations such as France and New Zealand are also included.

The complete list of 53 countries is: Albania, Algeria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Cambodia, Colombia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Fiji, France, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Samoa, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tonga, Turkey, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Vanuatu, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.

The department added that some collection centres may close temporarily due to unforeseen circumstances such as natural disasters or conflicts, and encourages applicants to confirm opening hours and check for any closure notices before attending their scheduled appointment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh