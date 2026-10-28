Bahrain's immigration authority has published an official list of countries whose nationals qualify for a visa on arrival

The list covers 68 nations across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania, with at least one country carrying conditions

No African country features on Bahrain's visa-on-arrival list, affecting travellers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa

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Bahrain has released an official list of 68 countries whose nationals are eligible to obtain a visa on arrival, covering travellers from Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania, with no African nation included.

The list is maintained by Bahrain's immigration authority and specifies which passport holders may enter the country without securing a visa in advance.

Bahrain’s visa-on-arrival list names 68 eligible countries across four regions. Image credit: WPA Pool, Manu Vega/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At least one country, India, appears on the list with conditions attached, meaning not all Indian passport holders automatically qualify.

European and Asian countries on Bahrain's list

Europe accounts for the largest share of eligible nations. Countries from the continent whose nationals qualify include the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Greece, Ireland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Andorra, San Marino, Vatican City, Ukraine, Russia, and the Falkland Islands and French Guyana.

Several Asian nations also feature, among them Japan, China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, India (with conditions), Hong Kong, Macao, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Brunei, and Cyprus.

Americas and Oceania also represented

Travellers from the Americas on the eligible list include nationals of the United States, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, Uruguay, Paraguay, Guyana, and Suriname. Australia and New Zealand represent Oceania on the list.

No African country appears anywhere on Bahrain's visa-on-arrival list. As a result, travellers holding passports from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and all other African nations are required to obtain a visa through standard channels before travelling to Bahrain.

Those not covered by the list are advised to consult Bahrain's official government portal or contact their nearest Bahraini embassy or consulate to confirm the most current entry requirements before making travel arrangements.

UAE lists countries eligible for visa-on-arrival entry

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE had granted visa-free access to nationals from more than 70 countries under a tiered system based on length of stay and eligibility criteria.

The policy categorises international visitors into distinct groups, each with specific conditions and permitted durations of stay.

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Source: YEN.com.gh