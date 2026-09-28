France announced categories of foreigners who can apply for French citizenship without paying any fees

The fee-free pathway centres on those who served in the French armed forces or allied armies

Eligible applicants include Foreign Legion veterans and those wounded during operational engagements

France has revealed a fee-free route to French citizenship, targeting foreigners who have contributed to its national defence through military service.

France expands its French citizenship pathway, allowing eligible foreign military personnel to apply without citizenship fees. Photo source: @emmanuelfrance, @liveinfrance

Source: Instagram

The French government outlined specific categories of individuals who qualify for this pathway.

To be considered, an applicant must meet at least one of three criteria: they served in a combatant unit of the French army or an allied army; they completed at least three years under contract with the French Foreign Legion and hold a certificate of good conduct; or they fought within the ranks of the French Interior Forces (FFI).

The announcement also confirmed that members of the French armed forces who sustained injuries during an operational engagement are eligible for naturalisation through a separate but related process.

How foreign military personnel can obtain French nationality

Beyond citizenship, a foreigner who has served in the French military may first obtain a resident card, provided their stay in France is lawful. From there, they may proceed towards acquiring French nationality, which is formalised through a proposal put forward by the Minister of Defence.

This dual-step process means that eligible individuals gain a clear legal footing in France before moving towards full citizenship, rather than navigating both simultaneously.

The Application Process for Serving Military Members

The procedure takes a slightly different form when the applicant is still an active member of the French armed forces. In such cases, the naturalisation application must be submitted directly to the relevant military authority rather than a civilian body.

That military authority then has eight days to forward the complete file, together with its own assessment, to the administrative authority responsible for handling such applications. The civilian body takes over from that point and processes the request in full.

This structured channel ensures that applications from serving personnel receive an initial institutional review within the military before progressing to civilian oversight, adding a layer of accountability to the process.

France has not specified a closing date for applications under this pathway, and eligibility is assessed on a case-by-case basis against the conditions outlined by the government.

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Source: YEN.com.gh