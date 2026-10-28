Oman announced a visa exemption policy covering nationals from over 100 countries, allowing stays of up to 14 days without a prior visa

Only eight African countries made the list, with just one nation representing the entire West African region

Major West African nations including Ghana and Nigeria were excluded, meaning their citizens must still apply for a visa before travelling to Oman

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Oman has opened its doors to travellers from more than 100 countries and regions under a sweeping new visa exemption policy, but for West Africa, the list tells a sobering story: only one country from the entire sub-region made the cut.

Oman grants a 14-day visa exemption to a West African country.

Source: Getty Images

The Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs unveiled the policy as part of a national push to ease travel and boost tourism. Eligible countries are split into two groups, both offering stays of up to 14 days without requiring a visa arranged in advance.

Africa's slim representation on Oman's visa-free list

Across the entire African continent, just eight countries secured a place on the list. The first group includes Mauritius, Seychelles, and South Africa, nations that sit alongside major global travel markets such as the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, and Brazil.

A second group, operating under a separate category within the policy framework, covers Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia, rounding out Africa's total representation.

For West Africa, the outcome is particularly narrow. Mauritania is the sole West African nation to appear anywhere on Oman's visa exemption list, placing it among a small number of African countries whose citizens can arrive in the Gulf state without prior visa arrangements.

Given that West Africa is home to hundreds of millions of people, Mauritania's solitary inclusion is a distinction that is likely to draw significant attention from across the sub-region.

What Oman's policy means for West African travellers

Citizens of Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, and Kenya, among many others, do not feature on either group of the exemption list.

Travellers from those nations are still required to go through standard visa application processes before making their way to Oman, whether for tourism, business, or transit purposes.

Mauritania's place on the list, meanwhile, positions it as a rare gateway from West Africa into the Gulf, a distinction with potential implications for how travellers from the sub-region plan and route their journeys.

The full policy spans continents, with the second group also including countries such as India, Mexico, Vietnam, and Jordan. The complete Oman entry visa exemption list is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' official website.

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Source: YEN.com.gh