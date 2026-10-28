Saudi Arabia Announces Age Limit for Tourist eVisa, Lists 68 Eligible Countries

Saudi Arabia announced a minimum age requirement for travellers applying for its tourist eVisa

The Gulf kingdom released a list of 68 countries whose citizens qualify for the online travel permit

Applicants who do not meet the age threshold may need to explore alternative visa options to enter Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has introduced a minimum age requirement for travellers applying for its tourist eVisa, while also confirming that citizens of 68 countries are eligible to use the scheme.

The announcement, which has drawn attention from would-be visitors across Africa and beyond, signals a tightening of the Gulf kingdom's eVisa framework as it continues to grow its tourism sector under the Vision 2030 initiative.

Saudi Arabia announces age limit for its tourist eVisa. Photo credit: HENRIQUE CAMPOS/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Age limit for Saudi tourist eVisa applicants

According to the new policy, applicants must be at least 18 years old to qualify for the tourist eVisa independently.

Travellers below this age threshold are not eligible to apply on their own and would need to explore other visa categories or travel under appropriate guardianship arrangements.

The Saudi government did not announce changes to the cost of the eVisa. The permit remains available for a fee, and successful applicants are granted a one-year, multiple-entry visa that allows a cumulative stay of up to 90 days within that period.

Which countries are on Saudi Arabia's 68-country list?

Saudi Arabia's tourist eVisa is open to nationals of 68 designated countries. The list covers a broad range of nations spanning Europe, the Americas, Asia, and parts of Africa.

Citizens of countries not on the approved list must apply for a visa through traditional channels, including visiting a Saudi embassy or consulate.

Among the eligible countries are the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Argentina, Brazil, and New Zealand, among others. Several Gulf Cooperation Council member states are also included.

Travellers are advised to verify whether their country of citizenship appears on the official list before initiating an application, as eligibility is tied to nationality rather than place of residence.

How to apply for the Saudi tourist eVisa

Eligible travellers can apply for the eVisa through the official Saudi Arabia eVisa portal. The process is fully online, requiring applicants to submit personal details, passport information, and a recent photograph, along with payment of the applicable fee.

Successful applicants typically receive their visa electronically, which they are required to present upon arrival in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has also made it possible for tourists to obtain a visa on arrival at select international airports, though the eVisa route is generally recommended for a smoother entry experience.

The kingdom has been ramping up efforts to attract international visitors as part of its broader economic diversification agenda, with tourism now a central pillar of government strategy alongside its traditional oil revenues.

Saudi Arabia lists talent residency types

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia had announced a Special Talent Residency programme targeting three distinct categories of foreign nationals.

The kingdom had outlined specific eligibility criteria covering professionals, investors, and individuals with exceptional abilities.

The move formed part of Saudi Arabia's broader effort to attract global talent under its Vision 2030 agenda.

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Source: YEN.com.gh