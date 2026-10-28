FBI Seattle announced the indictment of Cristian Popescu, pastor of Passion for Christ church in Kirkland , Washington , on wire fraud and money laundering charges

Popescu allegedly used his pastoral role to recruit more than 30 investors into a fake online marketplace called Followone, Inc., which he claimed was worth $ 1 . 4 billion

Prosecutors say Popescu transferred over $4.5 million in investor funds to accounts belonging to himself and family members, and paid himself more than $1 million in wages

The pastor of a Kirkland, Washington congregation has been indicted on ten counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering in connection with a $13 million fraud scheme targeting his own church members, the FBI announced on October 27.

Cristian Popescu, 46, of Bothell, Washington, and a Romanian national residing in the United States, leads a Christian congregation called Passion for Christ.

FBI Seattle says pastor Cristian Popescu faces wire fraud and money laundering charges over an alleged $13 million scheme. Image credit: Pressmaster, MAGWIN/Getty Images

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He was arraigned at the US District Court in Seattle, where he pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled for December 21, 2026.

How the alleged fraud was carried out

According to prosecutors, Popescu claimed from as early as 2015 to own a Bellevue-based company called Followone, Inc., which he described as a combined online marketplace and social network where users could trade goods ranging from cars and real estate to healthcare and travel.

Investigators allege the platform was largely non-functional, built on fabricated screens and misleading presentations.

To attract investors, Popescu told church members that God had selected them specifically to fund the company and that their money would advance the church's mission. He claimed the business generated millions in revenue, was on the verge of listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange, and had grown investor value substantially. At one point, he asserted Followone was worth $1.4 billion.

Popescu rented expensive office space in Bellevue and claimed to employ twenty people when only three were actually working there. He issued his own press releases containing false claims about the company's growth, and signed contracts with shell companies he controlled to simulate legitimate business activity.

Investors were required to sign non-disclosure agreements, communicate through encrypted messaging applications, and switch off phones and smart devices during in-person meetings. When investors raised doubts or demanded their money back, Popescu reportedly told them the repayments would jeopardise the stock listing, became aggressive, and accused doubters of being demonically possessed.

Prosecutors allege he urged victims to liquidate retirement savings, take out home equity loans, and drain their children's college funds. One investor wired nearly $1 million in a single transfer.

Funds allegedly used for personal benefit

Acting US Attorney Charles Neil Floyd said Popescu "lured investors from his church with fake marketing materials, websites, and expensive offices, and then took their money for his own luxuries and day trading."

Investigators found that Popescu transferred more than $4.5 million from Followone accounts into accounts belonging to himself, his wife, and other family members. He also paid himself over $1 million in company wages between 2017 and 2024, and paid his wife approximately $300,000 despite her having no formal role in the company. The company was eventually evicted from its offices with an unpaid rent bill exceeding $350,000.

W. Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle Field Office, said Popescu "defrauded dozens of his own church members through a series of elaborate lies." The case is being jointly investigated by the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation. Popescu was released on electronic monitoring pending trial, over the objections of prosecutors.

Wire fraud carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, while money laundering carries up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

US captures 6 most-wanted fraudsters across four continents

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the FBI had arrested six fugitives named on its Most Wanted Fraudsters list.

They were apprehended following a coordinated international operation, FBI Director Kash Patel announced on October 25, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh