The FBI has moved against several Ghanaian nationals suspected of involvement in international fraud schemes operating out of the United States

Seized assets linked to the suspects include high-value properties and luxury vehicles accumulated through alleged fraudulent activity

The cases form part of a broader US law enforcement crackdown targeting individuals connected to organised cybercrime and advance-fee fraud networks

Several Ghanaian nationals have had their assets confiscated by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and local authorities as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle international fraud networks operating on American soil.

A list of Ghanaians whose assets have been seized in US fraud cases have emerged. Photo source: @1arrangement, Abu Trica, Swith Focus

Source: Facebook

Ghanaians caught in FBI's fraud crackdown

Among the most striking features of these cases is the scale of wealth accumulated by the suspects before US authorities intervened.

Properties described as mansions, fleets of luxury vehicles, and other high-value possessions have been among the items seized in connection with the investigations.

The assets, believed to have been acquired through proceeds of crime, were targeted as part of the FBI's effort to recover funds allegedly stolen from victims across the United States and beyond.

The suspects are linked to schemes involving romance fraud, business email compromise, and advance-fee scams, all of which have cost American victims millions of dollars in recent years.

US prosecutors have pursued asset forfeiture as a key tool in these cases, stripping accused individuals of the material wealth tied to their alleged criminal enterprises.

Some arrested suspects have already pleaded guilty to committing their alleged crimes and have agreed to relinquish their properties as part of the legal proceedings.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at some Ghanaians whose properties have been confiscated in relation to US fraud cases below:

1. Arrangement and Lancaster

Popular Ghanaian twin socialites and musicians Arrangement and Lancaster, real names Jamal and Kamal Abubakari, were arrested by the FBI in Virginia around May 1, 2026, shortly after they arrived in the US with a female associate, Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie, a 53-year-old woman from Kula, Hawaii.

On May 14, the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio confirmed that the twins and their associate had been arrested and indicted.

Their case was then moved from Virginia to Ohio for prosecution.

Reports at the time claimed they were allegedly expected to collect $2 million linked to suspected fraud and that one of them would be released and deported without charges, while the other remained in remand.

On October 13, 2026, Arrangement and Lancaster pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the US Department of Justice.

Their alleged co-conspirator also entered the same plea on October 20, with their sentencing set for February 9 and 10, 2027.

As part of their plea deal, the twins and Opoku-Boachie agreed to give up jewellery seized when they were arrested.

The items include luxury watches, rings, chains, medallions and earrings.

According to the Justice Department, the scheme caused losses of more than $9 million.

The X post from the US Justice Department confirming the guilty plea and asset forfeiture is below:

2. Abu Trica

Abu Trica, real name Frederick Kumi, or Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, has had his Swedru mansion, a white Lamborghini Urus, a Tesla Cybertruck, a 2019 BMW i8 Roadster and a Mercedes-Benz after his arrest on December 11, 2025, during a joint law enforcement operation.

According to a press release from the US Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Ohio, the popular socialite was later extradited from Ghana to the United States on July 9, 2026, after an intense legal battle.

Abu Trica, accused of being a member of a criminal enterprise, has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering related to an $8 million romance scam targeting more than 80 elderly US victims and could be jailed for up to 20 years if found guilty in court.

3. Nana Kwabena Amuah

A 2019 yellow Lamborghini Urus owned by award-winning Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has been seized by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in 2025, in connection to Nana Kwabena Amuah's case.

The US-based Ghanaian fraudster is currently serving an 86-month prison sentence in the United States for running elaborate, multi-million-dollar schemes involving romance scams and business email compromise tactics.

Amuah, described as a leader of a criminal conspiracy, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and was jailed in October 2023.

The Instagram photo of Nana Kwabena Amuah is below:

How the fraud networks operated

Investigators allege that the schemes relied on sophisticated deception tactics, including the use of fake identities, manipulated financial documents, and coordinated online communication to lure victims into transferring money.

Funds were then reportedly moved across international borders and converted into tangible assets, including real estate and vehicles, in an attempt to obscure their origins.

The FBI, working alongside other US federal agencies, has made the prosecution of transnational fraud a priority, and Ghanaian nationals have featured prominently in several high-profile cases brought before American courts.

The seized properties and vehicles represent not only the financial losses suffered by victims but also the reach of US law enforcement into the overseas networks that sustain these fraud operations.

Ghanaian authorities have at various times cooperated with American agencies on extradition and intelligence-sharing arrangements tied to such cases.

List of personalities linked to fraud cases

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian personalities linked to US fraud investigations and prosecutions in 2026, including the separate cases involving Arrangement, Lancaster, Abu Trica and MP OK Frimpong.

The Abubakari twins have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, while other cases remained before the courts and allegations are unproven.

US prosecutors alleged Abu Trica’s network defrauded victims of more than $8 million, bringing fresh attention to the cases and their international reach.

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Source: YEN.com.gh