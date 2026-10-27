Twin Ghanaian socialites Arrangement and Lancaster pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a US romance-fraud case

Businessman Abu Trica was extradited from Ghana to the United States in July 2026 to face romance fraud and money laundering charges

MP OK Frimpong featured in reports about an 18-count US indictment involving fraud and money laundering allegations

Several well-known Ghanaian personalities have been named in fraud-related investigations and prosecutions involving United States authorities in 2026, drawing significant public attention because of the profiles of those involved.

Lists of Ghanaian personalities linked to FBI fraud cases in 2026. Image credit: Abu Trica, Lancaster

Source: Facebook

The cases centre on allegations including romance fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.

Although each case is separate and the legal status of each individual differs, together they have placed Ghana under growing international scrutiny over alleged financial crimes.

The twin socialites: Arrangement and Lancaster

Twin brothers Jamal Abubakari and Kamal Abubakari, better known by their social media names Arrangement and Lancaster, were charged in the same US romance-fraud case.

According to the US Department of Justice, the brothers allegedly used fake online identities to build romantic relationships with older Americans and deceive them into transferring money.

Lancaster and Arrangement have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, as reported by US authorities on 26 October 2026. Arrangement's sentencing has been scheduled for 9 February 2027.

Abu Trica

Frederick Kumi, a Ghanaian businessman from Swedru who goes by the names Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng and Abu Trica, was extradited from Ghana to the United States in July 2026 to face charges of romance fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors allege that his network specifically targeted elderly Americans and routed proceeds through multiple accounts.

Denteni

Daniel Yussif, known as Denteni or Slab, was charged alongside Abu Trica in the same case.

US court documents allege that Denteni participated in the romance-fraud network targeting victims across the country.

OK Frimpong

The case attracting perhaps the most political attention involves Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, who goes by OK Frimpong.

News reports published in September 2026 detailed allegations contained in an 18-count US indictment covering fraud and money laundering, with the alleged transactions spanning several years.

The allegations against Frimpong remain unproven, and they should not be treated as evidence of guilt.

The five individuals face different legal circumstances. The Abubakari brothers have already entered guilty pleas, while the proceedings involving Abu Trica, Denteni, and Frimpong are at different stages of the judicial process.

NACOC boss explains role in Abu Trica's arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on NACOC’s role in the operation that led to Abu Trica’s arrest, including the agency’s cooperation with other security institutions under memoranda of understanding.

The 12-hour operation involved three teams acting under a court order. Abu Trica is accused by US prosecutors of helping defraud victims of more than $8 million through an international romance fraud scheme.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh