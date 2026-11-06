Dubai's official government website has published the full fee structure for a 10-year family residence permit under the Golden Visa investor scheme

Real estate investors who qualify can sponsor their spouse, children and parents under the same renewable permit

Mortgage buyers face an additional requirement before their application can proceed under standard terms

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The UAE government has officially published the cost of securing a 10-year family residence permit under Dubai's Golden Visa programme, offering clear figures for real estate investors considering long-term residency in the country.

According to the UAE government's official website, the total fee for a 10-year family residence permit stands at AED 5,774.50. Before that process can begin, applicants must also pay AED 318.75 to open a family sponsorship file, bringing the combined initial outlay to AED 6,093.25.

Dubai publishes Golden Visa family permit fees: AED 5,774.50 for 10 years, plus a sponsorship file fee. Image credit: Aaftab Sheikh, RALF HIRSCHBERGER/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Dubai's Golden Visa

The Golden Visa targets real estate investors who have purchased property at or above a government-specified value. Successful applicants receive a renewable 10-year residence permit, providing long-term stability for themselves and their immediate families in the UAE.

A notable feature of the scheme is the breadth of family members an investor can bring under their permit. Eligible applicants may sponsor their spouse, children and parents, all covered under the same residency arrangement.

One additional condition applies to investors who purchased their property through a mortgage: they must obtain a letter from their bank confirming that the required property value threshold has been met. Without that document, the application cannot proceed on standard terms.

Published fees offer clarity for African investors

The publication of these costs provides concrete information for prospective investors, particularly those from Ghana and across Africa, where interest in Dubai's property market has grown considerably in recent years as buyers seek asset diversification and international residency options.

The 10-year permit is renewable, meaning qualifying investors and their families can maintain continuous residency in the UAE beyond the initial decade, subject to meeting the programme's conditions at the time of renewal.

Dubai announces six parent sponsorship documents

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Dubai had listed the documents Golden Visa holders must prepare when applying to sponsor their parents for a 10-year residence permit in the emirate.

An official checklist aimed at giving foreign nationals a clear and structured guide to bringing their parents to live with them on a long-term basis had been released.

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Source: YEN.com.gh