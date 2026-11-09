Dubai's five-year retirement Golden Visa allows holders to sponsor certain family members for UAE residence permits

The UAE government outlined specific categories of relatives eligible to live in the country through a retiree's Golden Visa

Retirees must meet financial and property requirements before they can bring qualifying family members to Dubai

Dubai has clarified which family members retirees holding a five-year Golden Visa can sponsor for UAE residence permits, offering clearer guidance for expatriates planning to settle in the emirate.

According to the UAE government, retirees who qualify for the Golden Visa are permitted to sponsor their spouse and children as dependants.

UAE Names Relatives of Foreigners Who Can Get its residence permits through expat retirees. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

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This means eligible retirees do not have to navigate the emirate's residence system alone and can bring their immediate family along for the duration of their stay.

Who qualifies for Dubai's retirement Golden Visa?

To be eligible for the five-year retirement visa, an applicant must be at least 55 years old and satisfy one of three financial criteria: owning property in the UAE worth at least one million dirhams, holding savings of no less than one million dirhams, or earning a monthly income of at least 20,000 dirhams.

Once a retiree secures the Golden Visa under any of these conditions, they become eligible to sponsor their spouse and dependent children for UAE residence permits, allowing the family to live together in Dubai throughout the visa's validity period.

How the Golden Visa benefits retirees?

The Golden Visa programme is part of Dubai's broader effort to attract long-term residents, including skilled professionals, investors, and retirees from around the world.

For retirees specifically, the five-year visa offers a measure of stability, as it removes the need to renew a short-term residence permit repeatedly.

The ability to include immediate family members under a single retiree's visa adds further appeal to the scheme, particularly for couples who have retired together or parents who wish to remain close to adult children residing elsewhere in the UAE.

The UAE government has not indicated any plans to extend the sponsorship eligibility beyond spouses and dependent children at this stage, meaning other relatives such as siblings or parents of the retiree would need to secure their own qualifying visas separately.

UAE announces benefits for foreign estate owners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Abu Dhabi authorities had outlined the terms of the real estate owner visa available to foreign investors in the emirate.

The two-year residency permit was renewable and came with built-in flexibility for holders who might no longer meet the original criteria.

Foreign property owners holding the visa could sponsor spouses, parents, and children, including unmarried daughters of any age.

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Source: YEN.com.gh